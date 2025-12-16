LSG IPL 2026 Squad — Full List of Players Bought by Lucknow Super Giants

They retained 19 players ahead of the auction.

The IPL 2026 auction is taking place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, and all teams will try to pick the best players. The LSG IPL 2026 squad could become one of the strongest in the league after the mini auction because they only need to fill six more slots.

Ahead of the retention window, Lucknow Super Giants brought in Mohammed Shami from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Arjun Tendulkar from the Mumbai Indians through trades. They also traded Shardul Thakur to the Mumbai Indians. The LSG released players 2026 list includes names like David Miller, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph and Akash Deep.

Here we take a look at the list of LSG bought players and full LSG squad IPL 2026.

LSG Retained Players 2026

The LSG retained players 2026 list comprised a total of 19 names. They have kept their captain Rishabh Pant and also retained Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran, who all performed well last season. The LSG IPL 2026 squad has most of the players from last season, except for the eight players they released on the retention deadline day.

LSG Retained Players

Check out the full 2026 LSG team players list with price:

Player Price (INR) Rishabh Pant 27 crore Nicholas Pooran 21 crore Aiden Markram 2 crore Mitchell Marsh 3.40 crore Ayush Badoni 4 crore Himmat Singh 30 lakhs Matthew Breetzke 75 lakhs Abdul Samad 4.20 crore Shahbaz Ahmad 2.40 crore Arshin Kulkarni 30 lakhs Avesh Khan 9.75 crore Manimaran Siddharth 75 lakhs Digvesh Rathi 30 lakhs Akash Singh 30 lakhs Prince Yadav 30 lakhs Mayak Yadav 11 crore Mohsin Khan 4 crore Mohammed Shami 10 crore Arjun Tendulkar 30 lakh

LSG Bought Players 2026

Player Price (INR) Wanindu Hasaranga 2 Crores Anrich Nortje 2 Crores Mukul Choudhary 2.60 Crores Naman Tiwari 1 Crores

LSG IPL 2026 Squad After Auction

Here’s the full 2026 LSG players list after the IPL auction:

FAQs on LSG IPL 2026 Squad

Who are the retained players for LSG in IPL 2026?

The LSG retained players 2026 include Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmad, Arshin Kulkarni, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami and Arjun Tendulkar.

Who were bought by LSG in the IPL 2026 auction?

The LSG bought players 2026, comprising Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwary and Mukul Choudhary.

