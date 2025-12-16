News
LSG IPL 2026 Squad — Full List of Players Bought by Lucknow Super Giants
indian-premier-league-ipl

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: December 16, 2025
3 min read

They retained 19 players ahead of the auction.

The IPL 2026 auction is taking place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, and all teams will try to pick the best players. The LSG IPL 2026 squad could become one of the strongest in the league after the mini auction because they only need to fill six more slots.

Ahead of the retention window, Lucknow Super Giants brought in Mohammed Shami from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Arjun Tendulkar from the Mumbai Indians through trades. They also traded Shardul Thakur to the Mumbai Indians. The LSG released players 2026 list includes names like David Miller, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph and Akash Deep.

Here we take a look at the list of LSG bought players and full LSG squad IPL 2026.

LSG Retained Players 2026

The LSG retained players 2026 list comprised a total of 19 names. They have kept their captain Rishabh Pant and also retained Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran, who all performed well last season. The LSG IPL 2026 squad has most of the players from last season, except for the eight players they released on the retention deadline day.

LSG Retained Players

Check out the full 2026 LSG team players list with price:

PlayerPrice (INR)
Rishabh Pant 27 crore
Nicholas Pooran 21 crore
Aiden Markram 2 crore
Mitchell Marsh 3.40 crore
Ayush Badoni 4 crore
Himmat Singh 30 lakhs
Matthew Breetzke 75 lakhs
Abdul Samad 4.20 crore
Shahbaz Ahmad 2.40 crore
Arshin Kulkarni 30 lakhs
Avesh Khan 9.75 crore
Manimaran Siddharth 75 lakhs
Digvesh Rathi 30 lakhs
Akash Singh 30 lakhs
Prince Yadav30 lakhs
Mayak Yadav 11 crore
Mohsin Khan 4 crore
Mohammed Shami 10 crore
Arjun Tendulkar30 lakh

LSG Bought Players 2026

Player Price (INR)
Wanindu Hasaranga2 Crores
Anrich Nortje2 Crores
Mukul Choudhary2.60 Crores
Naman Tiwari1 Crores

LSG IPL 2026 Squad After Auction

Here’s the full 2026 LSG players list after the IPL auction: 

  • Rishabh Pant
  • Nicholas Pooran ✈️
  • Ayush Badoni
  • Avesh Khan
  • Mayank Yadav
  • Digvesh Rathi
  • Mitchell Marsh ✈️
  • Aiden Markram ✈️
  • Matthew Breetzke ✈️
  • Mohsin Khan
  • Abdul Samad
  • Shahbaz Ahmed
  • Akash Singh
  • Prince Yadav
  • Manimaran Siddharth
  • Himmat Singh
  • Arjun Tendulkar
  • Arshin Kulkarni
  • Mohammed Shami

FAQs on LSG IPL 2026 Squad

Who are the retained players for LSG in IPL 2026?

The LSG retained players 2026 include Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmad, Arshin Kulkarni, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami and Arjun Tendulkar.

Who were bought by LSG in the IPL 2026 auction?

The LSG bought players 2026, comprising Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwary and Mukul Choudhary.

