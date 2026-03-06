LSG Pacer Claims Four-Wicket Haul in DY Patil T20 Cup, Strengthens Domestic Fast Bowling Options for IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Naman Tiwari picked up four wickets while representing DY Patil Red against Canara Bank in the DY Patil T20 Cup.

Naman Tiwari Shines With Four Wickets As DY Patil Red Stop Canara Bank at 181

In the match, DY Patil Red bowled first and restricted Canara Bank to 181/9. Naman Tiwari was the best bowler for the team as he picked up four wickets in his spell. He bowled four overs, gave away 33 runs and had an economy rate of 8.25. He dismissed Ajay Mandal, Abhinav Manohar, Lavish Kaushal and K B Pawan.

Among the other bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets but conceded 53 runs in his spell. Suyash Sharma also picked up two wickets, while Krunal Pandya took one wicket.

With Naman’s performance, DY Patil Red were able to keep Canara Bank below the 200 run mark. Two of his wickets were very important. He dismissed Ajay Mandal when he was batting on 46, and also removed Abhinav Manohar, who is known for finishing the innings strongly with his hitting.

In the end, DY Patil Red fell short by just three runs as they were restricted to 178/9. Atharva Kale scored 47, Aman Khan made 35 and Suraj Shinde added 27, but their efforts were not enough to take the team to a win.

Few days earlier, Naman had also bowled well against CGST, where he returned with figures of 2/27. His good form is a positive sign for his IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants, who bought him in the IPL 2026 auction for INR 1 Crore.

He came into the limelight when he finished as the most successful fast bowler for India in the Under 19 World Cup 2024, taking 12 wickets in six innings as the team ended runners up. He also picked 19 wickets representing Noida Super kings in the UP T20 League 2025.

Naman Tiwari could be a good backup option for the team and, as a domestic pacer, he also strengthens the pace attack. Considering the fitness issues of LSG pacers like Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan, who missed the IPL 2025 season due to injuries, Naman could get a chance if injuries happen again. His current form is a positive sign for LSG ahead of IPL 2026, which begins on March 28.

