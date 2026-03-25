LSG Practice Match Score: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni Shine With Fifties, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav Go Expensive

Ahead of IPL 2026 which begins on March 28, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) played their first practice match, dividing the squad into two teams: LSG A and LSG B.

LSG Practice Match Score: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, and Himmat Singh Shine with Fifties

Mitchell Marsh has carried his good form from where he left off last season. Marsh opened the innings for Lucknow Super Giants A and scored 71 off 43 balls before retiring out. Last season, he was the team’s highest run-scorer with 627 runs in 13 matches, averaging 48.23 with a strike rate of 163.70.

Ayush Badoni batted at number three for Lucknow Super Giants A and scored 50 off 25 balls. In the second innings, he came out for Lucknow Super Giants B and played a quick 38 off 15 balls. Last season, he scored 329 runs in 11 innings, averaging 32.90 with a strike rate of 148.19. This season, he is expected to play an even bigger role.

Himmat Singh batted in both innings for Lucknow Super Giants and played impressive knocks. In the first innings, he batted at number four for LSG A and scored 74 off 34 balls. In the second innings, he came in at number seven and finished 43 not out off 16 balls. The 29-year-old played three matches for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 but did not get a chance to bat. This year, he may get more opportunities, and he should make the most of them.

LSG Practice match Score Summary

Here is the LSG Practice match scorecard

1st innings

Mitchell Marsh – 71(43) (retired out)

Ayush Badoni – 50(25)

Himmat Singh – 74(34) (retired out)

Mayank Yadav – 2/49 from 4 overs

Avesh Khan – 1/41 from 4 overs

M Siddarth – 1/32 from 4 overs

2nd innings

Ayush Badoni – 38(15)

Himmat Singh – 43*(16)

Mohammed Shami – 0/36 from 3 overs

Digvesh Rathi – 1/42 from 4 overs

Shahbaz Ahmed – 1/22 from 3 overs

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The team scored more than 220 runs in both innings, showing their batters played well. But the bowlers struggled, which is worrying ahead of the IPL 2026 season since they are expected to play in the main team XI.

Mohammed Shami, who was bought for INR 10 crore in the auction, bowled three overs for LSG A in the second innings, conceded 36 runs, and did not take a wicket, giving away 12 runs per over. Last season, he took only six wickets in nine matches with an economy rate of 11.23, which led Sunrisers Hyderabad to release him.

Mayank Yadav, who has recovered from injury and is expected to play a key role, bowled four overs for LSG B in first innings, conceded 49 runs, and took two wickets. There will be high expectations from him, as he has shown glimpses of his talent in previous seasons. Despite being often sidelined by injuries, Lucknow Super Giants have retained him every season.

Avesh Khan bowled reasonably well in the first innings, giving away 41 runs in four overs and taking one wicket. Digvesh Rathi came on in the second innings and bowled four overs for 42 runs, taking one wicket.

M Siddharth was the most economical bowler in the first innings, finishing with 1/32 in four overs. Shahbaz Ahmed bowled well in the second innings, taking 1/22 in three overs.

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