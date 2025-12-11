LSG Targets To Include Six-Hitting Finisher To Cover David Miller Absence At IPL 2026 Auction

LSG finished seventh on the IPL 2025 points table.

LSG targets will revolve around an explosive finisher at the Indian Premier League 2026 auction to fill the void left by South African batter David Miller. The Lucknow Super Giants have a remaining purse of INR 22.95 crore with six spots to fill, four of which are overseas.

Why LSG Need A Six-Hitting Finisher

The Super Giants recorded an impressive death-over strike rate of 166.24 and hit the second-most sixes (43) in the final five overs in the last season. But they also lost the second-most wickets (38) in the same phase, underlining a need for more stability from LSG target players at the IPL 2026 auction.

Named in LSG released players 2026, Miller managed only 153 runs across 11 innings at an average of 30.60. He recorded a strike rate of 127.49, failing to live up to expectations as a power-hitter or a finisher. With his departure, LSG targets to rope in explosive hitters like Liam Livingstone, who can dismantle any bowling up and tear down pace and spin equally. The Englishman also provides a versatile spin bowling option, who can bowl off-spin and leg-spin as needed.

Why Liam Livingstone Should Be in LSG Target Players

In the left-hand heavy middle-order featuring captain Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran, Liam Livingstone can fit in perfectly, adding a right-hand option. His acquisition would further help the Super Giants to maintain a high run rate right from the top to No.7, allowing no space for the bowlers to hide.

Liam Livingstone endured a forgettable IPL 2025 season, managing just 112 runs in 10 matches at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 133.33. However, his recent form backs his potential and previous finishing knocks. Post IPL, Livingstone piled up 583 runs in just 16 innings at an average of 53 and 171.47 strike rate with three half-centuries, highlighting his ability to hit sixes at will. More recently, Livingstone smashed 33 runs in a single over bowled by South African all-rounder Dwayne Pretorius, featuring four consecutive sixes, for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20 2025-26.

The upcoming IPL 2026 auction looks set to be focused on these crucial LSG targets as the team seeks to balance firepower and stability in their lower middle-order. Liam Livingstone is expected to be among the most-sought-after LSG target players to help the franchise strengthen its squad for a successful title challenge.

