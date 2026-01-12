LSG Yorker Specialist, Unearthed From Delhi Premier League, Could Turn More Heads in IPL 2026

The LSG pacer showed impressive control over his lengths last season.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Prince Yadav was one of the finest talents to debut in the IPL last season. Bought for INR 30 Lakhs, Prince was among many young investments by LSG, and his yorker accuracy stood out.

All three IPL wickets were off fuller-length deliveries, two of which were pinpoint yorkers that left the batter in disbelief, and he bowled around 43.79% of yorkers or fuller-length balls. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Prince Yadav revealed how Zaheer Khan helped him improve his match understanding ability and work on his bowling action.

“I got a lot of tips from Zaheer [Khan, the mentor till last season] sir, and he helped me improve my action. I am still in touch with him, and whenever I have questions about my bowling, I ask him. He helped me understand the game and learn how to bowl according to the situation.”

Prince Yadav’s numbers from IPL 2025 – three wickets at 75 runs apiece and 9.85 economy rate – don’t look impressive, but he bowled well for not enough rewards. The attributes he showed were encouraging: solid control over his yorkers, deceiving slower balls without enough change in action, and deceptive pace off the deck.

Prince Yadav set to play a crucial role for LSG in IPL 2026

After encouraging performances last season, Prince Yadav will get more opportunities this time, and his recent form suggests he should make a big impact. In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, the pacer has 16 wickets at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 21.43 in seven innings, including a best of 3/28.

LSG have multiple solid Indian pacers, but most of them are highly injury-prone and will need extensive management throughout the season. Hence, Prince’s role will be more pronounced this time, especially since Rishabh Pant has watched him progress closely at Delhi.

Prince will likely bowl two overs in the powerplay, one in the second half, and another in the death overs for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026. He is among the best in terms of control over his lengths, and his yorker ability will tempt LSG to use him more with the older ball.

Additionally, his pace can be deceptive for batters, as his balls rush batters and make them late on their shots. Then, Prince also has good slower ones to mix, and once he understands how to construct overs better, he will become more unplayable and hard to tackle in white-ball cricket.

