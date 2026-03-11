Matheesha Pathirana Injury Update: KKR Pacer Shares Status on India Arrival For IPL 2026

In a key development to the Matheesha Pathirana Injury Update, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer shared his status on India arrival for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Bought for a staggering amount of INR 18 crores at the auction last December, the Sri Lankan had picked up a calf injury during a group stage game against Australia in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2026 and was subsequently ruled out of the tournament midway.

Matheesha Pathirana Injury Update: KKR pacer shares status ahead of IPL 2026

While it was initially speculated to be just a muscle pull, it was later diagnosed as a severe calf strain with an estimated three-four weeks for recovery. The timeline had put a question mark on the pacer’s availability for the IPL 2026 season but Pathirana has now provided an update himself.

With pre-season camps kickstarting, Matheesha Pathirana confirmed that he is still in Sri Lanka and hasn’t travelled to India yet. The 23-year-old posted a story on his Instagram where he could be seen wearing Intermittent Pneumatic Compression (IPC) devices on his legs and wrote,

“Hello everyone! Just to clarify, I’m still in Sri Lanka continuing my rehab with SLC. I haven’t gone to India yet, so please stay calm.

Will Matheesha Pathirana be available for KKR in IPL 2026?

With the IPL 2026 likely to start from March 28, both the franchise and the player have a little more than two weeks in hand. Pathirana will shoulder massive responsibility at KKR as the only overseas pacer in the lineup.

He and Mustafizur Rahman were bought to replace the duo of Anrich Nortje and Spencer Johnson, who were let go after failing to impress last season. However, Fizz too, has been released by KKR due to political reasons.

The KKR pace battery thus looks seriously depleted currently. Apart from Mustafizur’s departure and Pathirana’s rehabilitation, another key cog in the Kolkata fast bowling setup, Harshit Rana is also recovering from injury after missing the T20 World Cup 2026.

Given the current Matheesha Pathirana injury update, Pathirana will not miss the entire IPL 2026 season but KKR will strongly hope that the rehabilitation goes successfully and he is available for selection from the very first match.

