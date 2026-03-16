Matheesha Pathirana Injury Update: KKR Pacer’s Manager Shares Latest Status Ahead of IPL 2026

The Matheesha Pathirana injury update comes at a crucial time as the date for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) draws closer. The Sri Lankan speedster suffered a calf injury during the recent T20 World Cup 2026 which ruled him out of the ICC event midway and cast doubts over his availability for the IPL season.

Matheesha Pathirana Injury Update: KKR pacer’s manager shares latest status

Now, Pathirana’s manager Amila Kalugalage has shared a cryptic post on Instagram, dropping a hint on the speedster’s status. He shared a photo of the Sri Lankan with the emoji of a fencer, which can be an implication that he is ready to fight.

Check the post below.

Even, Pathirana himself has shared a post few days back on his social media that he is currently undergoing rehabilitation. While he confirmed that he was still in Sri Lanka and hadn’t travelled to India, he shared a story of himself wearing Intermittent Pneumatic Compression (IPC) devices on his legs.

ALSO READ:

KKR pace attack took a massive hit IPL 2026

While there seems to be some positive news on the Pathirana front, the KKR pace battery was left seriously depleted ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Apart from Pathirana, key pacer Harshit Rana is also doubtful for the season and has reportedly been ruled out.

He had incurred a knee injury before the T20 World Cup 2026, which ruled him out of India’s title-winning campaign. He subsequently underwent surgery and was spotted limping and walking with a stick in the recent BCCI Naman Awards yesterday (March 15). While an official confirmation is yet to come, chances of Harshit’s comeback is close to zilch.

Furthermore, Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who was acquired by KKR at the IPL 2026 auction had to be released owing to political reasons. To make amends, the three-time IPL winners, however, have now roped in Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for Fizz while it is reported Simarjeet Singh is being targeted to fill in the void left by Harshit in the side.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.