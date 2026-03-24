Mayank Yadav Reveals How Jasprit Bumrah Guided Him During Career-Ending Back Injury Ahead of IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav is raring to go in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026), starting March 28, after returning from injury.

Notably, he had been suffering from a recurring lower-back problem for which he underwent surgery last year after IPL, where he could feature in just two games and looked to be struggling with his express pace. Prior to that, after IPL 2024 as well, he dealt with a similar problem.

Mayank Yadav reveals how Jasprit Bumrah guided him before IPL 2026

Mayank followed the footsteps of Jasprit Bumrah and travelled to New Zealand, much like the veteran India pacer himself, who had also visited the Oceania country to get himself operated for his back issue.

Now, ahead of the IPL 2026 season, Mayank has opened up on how Jasprit Bumrah guided the youngster to deal with the injury problem and bounce back.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘IPL Today Live’, Mayank Yadav said, “When I was in rehab at the NCA, Bumrah bhaiyya was also there. I have a very good bonding with him. He is like a teacher to me. He also had the same surgery, the same scenario.”

He added, “Bumrah bhaiyya shared his experience of how to come back after surgery and what things to pay attention to. He told me how the body will be during recovery, how it will react. Sometimes it will feel good, sometimes not. Whenever we talk on call or messages, he shares his experience as much as possible.”

Mayank recently made his comeback to competitive cricket after being named in the India A side during the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches and looked in good rhythm and pace.

ALSO READ:

Jasprit Bumrah raised IPL 2026 availability doubts

On the other hand, there is fresh concern surrounding Bumrah after the talismanic pacer was spotted in the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) earlier today (March 24) and is yet to join the Mumbai Indians (MI) pre-season camp.

Bumrah has been playing consistent cricket since the last IPL, and although his workload was being managed, the latest development creates an air of ambiguity regarding his IPL 2026 availability.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.