MI Top Priorities At IPL 2026 Auction

Mumbai Indians have the smallest purse of INR 2.75 crore. However, they remain one of the most settled squads heading into the new season. Despite limited spending power, the franchise only needs a few smart tweaks to round off the roster. Thus, the MI top priorities at the IPL 2026 auction will revolve around targeted, value-for-money additions rather than big-name splurges.

The five-time champions missed out on a place in the final by losing against the Punjab Kings last season, but will look to make amends this time to get their hands on a record-breaking sixth title. The question remains: Who will be among the MI top priorities at the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16?

Delano Potgieter

South Africa’s Delano Potgieter might be among MI target players to fill their overseas slot heading into the IPL 2026 auction. The all-rounder brings the kind of balance and impact MI need, both with the bat and the ball.

The SA20 2025 season is where Potgieter etched his name into the history books. He became the first MI bowler and only the seventh bowler in T20 leagues to achieve a fifer, which came in a match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Potgieter gave away only 10 runs in the three overs he bowled, while taking 5 wickets. This won him the Player of the Match award as well.

As for his batting, the 29-year-old can as a high-intent middle-order presence, capable of accelerating instantly and adapting to different match situations. Potgieter’s skill set slots smoothly into MI’s middle-order blueprint, giving them both stability and late-overs hitting as well.

Prithvi Shaw

Mumbai Indians may also look for a backup Indian opener who can make an immediate impact alongside Ryan Rickelton, and Prithvi Shaw emerges as a smart option. The former India U-19 star has been in terrific touch for Maharashtra, consistently delivering impressive starts and reminding everyone of the explosiveness he brings in the powerplay. His ability to dominate pace early and change the tempo of an innings is something MI could benefit from in their top-order mix.

Despite going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, Shaw’s recent domestic resurgence has brought him back into the conversation, and he might just be MI’s top priority at the IPL 2026 auction.

