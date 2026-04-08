The Mitchell Santner injury update was given by head coach Mahela Jayawardene after the match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on April 7.

Santner missed the match against RR, and now the big question is will the all-rounder feature in Mumbai Indians playing XI in MI vs RCB IPL 2026 clash?

Mitchell Santner Injury Update: Will the All-Rounder Feature in Mumbai Indians Playing XI in MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Clash?

After the match, Mahela Jayawardene provided Mitchell Santner injury update in the post match presentation and said that Santner was not fully fit as he had a niggle. Because of that, he did not feature in the match. But he is expected to be fit for the next match.

“Mitch, in the last game, had a little niggle when he came off. As a precaution, he wasn’t a hundred percent ready to play this game. Hopefully, he will be fit for our next game, ” Jayawardene said.

ALSO READ:

With Mitchell Santner carrying a niggle on his non bowling shoulder, Allah Ghazanfar was included in the XI as his replacement. However, as Jayawardene said, he is expected to be fit for the next game on April 12 against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai. For that match, Mitchell Santner will be an important player for the team.

Out of the three matches, Santner has played only one game, which was against Delhi Capitals, where he took one wicket and also scored 18 not out. He missed the first match against Kolkata Knight Riders as he had not joined the squad at that time. Now, he was not available against Rajasthan Royals due to a niggle.

Two tough home games ahead for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians started well by winning their first match, but they have not been able to keep that momentum. They have now lost two matches in a row and have only two points from three games so far.

They lost to Delhi Capitals by six wickets and then suffered a 27 run defeat against Rajasthan Royals in their most recent match.

Mumbai Indians have often been slow starters in the tournament, but they usually find a way to bounce back. With the squad they have, they are still one of the strongest teams in the competition.

They now have two back to back home games, first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12 and then against Punjab Kings on April 16. Both RCB and PBKS were finalists last season, so these matches will not be easy for Mumbai Indians.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.