Mitchell Starc Injury Update: Delhi Capitals Pacer Set To Miss More Matches in IPL 2026

Mitchell Starc will remain out of action.

The latest Mitchell Starc injury update will concern Delhi Capitals, who bought the ace pacer for a whopping INR 11.75 crore at the auction. A few days back, Starc took to his official Instagram account to confirm he was nursing shoulder and elbow injuries, which forced him to sit out of the first few IPL 2026 matches.

The latest update came from The Times of India, which reported that Starc will miss at least three more matches and is unlikely to join the squad until at least April 20. That means DC will be without his services for the upcoming games against Gujarat Titans on April 8, CSK on April 11, and RCB on April 18.

While the bowler has been in constant touch with the team management, the timeline of his return is unclear at this stage. This Mitchell Starc injury update comes as another setback for the Capitals, who were hoping to get his services by now in IPL 2026.

Starc hasn’t played any competitive cricket since January this year, when he featured in the final Ashes 2025 Test, and has continued rehabbing his latest injuries with Cricket Australia’s medical team. For now, Delhi Capitals would hope he gets fit in time for the second half of the tournament, a phase where they faltered in the last edition to crash out before the playoffs.

Mitchell Starc injury update: Delhi Capitals’ pacers step up in his absence

While the Mitchell Starc injury update will concern Delhi Capitals, several other pacers, including Indian seamers, have stepped up so far in IPL 2026. Lungi Ngidi has been the pick of the bowler for them, with four wickets at 15.25 runs apiece and an economy rate of 7.95 in two innings.

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Additionally, Mukesh Kumar has stepped up with the new ball and bowled economical overs, allowing the likes of T Natarajan to handle the middle and death overs. Natarajan has also looked good and supported the other two pacers well in the initial couple of matches.

Hence, Starc’s absence hasn’t looked as severe as initially feared, but the team would still want to secure his services as soon as possible. His ability to generate movement with the new and old ball will be vital for DC moving forward in the tournament.

The art 🎨

The artist 😎



Mitchell Starc gets one on target ⚡️



Nicholas Pooran goes back after a breathtaking 75(30) 🔥



Updates ▶ https://t.co/aHUCFODDQL#TATAIPL | #DCvLSG pic.twitter.com/SQcmxUD8La — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 24, 2025

He doesn’t play T20Is anymore, so his rhythm will also be a concern, especially after such a long layoff. For now, Delhi Capitals will want other pacers to keep performing and do the heavy lifting.

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