Mitchell Starc Injury Update: Will Delhi Capitals Pacer Play for Sydney Sixers in BBL 2025–26 Challenger Match?

The Sydney Sixers will play the winner of the knockout between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars on January 23 in the Challenger match, with all eyes on Mitchell Starc injury update and whether he will be fit for the game.

Sydney Sixers lost the qualifier match against Perth Scorchers by 48 runs. They were set a target of 148 but could only manage 99 before being bowled out.

Mitchell Starc injury update

Starc felt some discomfort in his left shoulder after a diving catch in the qualifier match against Perth Scorchers. He still bowled his remaining three overs, finishing with figures of 2-32, but his shoulder will be checked further to make sure there is no ongoing problem.

Captain Moises Henriques provided Mitchell Starc injury update and said injuries like this can get worse after cooling down. He also added that while Starc is strong and experienced, they do not want to risk his fitness for future matches.

“Sometimes with these types of injuries, they can get worse once you cool down,” Henriques said.

“If anyone can do it, it’s going to be him. But we don’t want to put him at risk for his future commitments,” he added.

Delhi Capitals pacer Mitchell Starc has had a busy schedule, playing all five Ashes 2025 matches before joining the BBL. During a break after the first innings, he mentioned he was okay and had only stretched his shoulder a bit.

“I’m alright, just stretched it a bit,” he told Fox Cricket.

Since returning to the BBL after almost 11 years, Starc has taken seven wickets in three matches, including his best figures of 4/35 against Brisbane Heat.

Although he retired from T20Is last year and will not play in the T20 World Cup 2026, Starc is set to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 after being retained for INR 11.75 crore.

