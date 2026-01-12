Mohammad Nabi Shuts Down Journalist Who Asked About KKR Being Forced To Release Mustafizur Rahman

The recent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Mustafizur Rahman saga created quite a controversy. The three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners were asked by the BCCI to release their Bangladeshi signing from IPL 2026 due to the troubled political relations between the nations.

The topic was once again raised during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League, where Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was asked for his opinion on the matter. The veteran cricketer, however shut down the journalist, rendering his question irrelevant.

Nabi said, “I know Mustafizur Rahman is a good bowler, but I don’t care about this question. It should not be asked to me. What kind of question are you asking?”

ALSO READ:

Mohammad Nabi and his son Hassan Eisakhil make history

In a rare-feat, Mohammad Nabi and Hassan Eisakhil scripted history by becoming the first father-son duo to share the crease in a top-tier T20 league, when they batted together for Noakhali Express in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2025-26). Nabi also harbours a dream of doing the same with his son in the national team, and the recent show will only increase the chances of the fairytale moment.

Making his debut in the BPL, opener Hassan Eisakhil announced his arrival by blasting a 60-ball 92. It was during his carnage that he was joined by his father, Mohammad Nabi, in the middle for the fourth wicket. The duo scripted a 53-run partnership and in the process also rewrote the record books by registering the highest fourth-wicket stand in the franchise’s T20 history, surpassing the previous best of 32 runs.

Although Nabi fell after a 13-ball 17 after hitting two boundaries, the damage had already been done and they finished with 184/7 in 20 overs.

While Nabi contributed with the ball as well, taking two scalps, in the end Hassan’s knock turned out to be match-winning and he also earned the Player of the Match Award. The Dhaka Capitals fell considerably short of the target, getting bowled out for 143 and lost the match by 41 runs.

