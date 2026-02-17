Mohammed Shami Takes Eight-Wicket Haul in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 To Send IPL 2026 Warning After LSG Trade

SRH traded Shami to LSG ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami once again showcased why he is considered the best in the business, delivering a crucial performance against Jammu & Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 semi-final. This inspiring burst could not have come at a better time, with the focus shifting towards the IPL 2026.

Mohammed Shami Turns Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Semi-Final on Its Head

After Bengal was bowled out for a modest 328 in the first innings, largely due to Auqib Nabi’s five-wicket haul for J&K, the senior pacer needed to turn the game around. As he has often done under pressure, Mohammed Shami stepped up.

Shami took control with a fiery eight-wicket haul in a 22.1-over spell. He dismissed both the openers before rattling through the middle order. He dismissed both openers and went on to remove Abdul Samad (82 off 85 balls), Kanhaiya Wadhawan, Abid Mushtaq and Vanshraj Sharma, swinging the momentum back in Bengal’s favour.

Shami and 5-wicket hauls in semis, our favourite kind of love story! 🤌pic.twitter.com/1j4z1La3kQ — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) February 17, 2026

His strong performance has helped Bengal gain an important 26-run first innings lead, despite the resistance from J&K’s lower-order batters Auqib Nabi (42 off 54 balls) and Yudhvir Singh (33 off 42 balls). At one point, their partnership seemed likely to give J&K the first innings lead. However, Mohammed Shami stepped in and took two quick wickets, allowing Bengal to bowl out Jammu & Kashmir for 302.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Dominance Signals Return to Peak Rhythm

Mohammed Shami’s latest performance adds to a fantastic domestic season. In the Ranji Trophy 2025–26, Shami has taken 36 wickets in just seven matches, averaging 16.52 with an impressive strike rate of 36.58. This represents the sixth-highest wicket tally in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 so far.

These performances were not limited to red-ball cricket; he has been equally impressive in white-ball formats. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26, the right-arm pacer took 15 wickets in seven games, with an average of 24.53 and an economy rate of about six, even as teams regularly scored totals over 300.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025-26, exploits included 16 wickets in seven games, with an average of 14.93 and an economy of 8.90. This also featured two four-wicket hauls. For a bowler who has been continuously ignored for the India selection across formats, these numbers indicate both rhythm and durability.

Mohammed Shami Eyes Redemption in IPL 2026

The recent success of Mohammed Shami in red-ball cricket is particularly important, given the torrid IPL 2025 season he had endured. Ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline, Shami had been traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a cash deal worth INR 10 crore.

This trade marks the end of a brief and disappointing stint with SRH, during which the 35-year-old managed only six wickets in nine matches last season. Injuries and a lack of consistency led to his economy rising to 11.23.

LSG’s interest in Mohammed Shami was evident, given how their domestic pacers performed in the IPL 2025 season across all phases. With Indian pacers Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, and Mayank Yadav facing ongoing fitness issues, the franchise sought an experienced bowler capable of handling pressure.

Shami’s resurgence in domestic cricket, including 15 wickets in three matches before the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 semi-final, made him a top choice. Overall, Mohammed Shami has claimed 133 wickets in 119 matches at an average of 28.18 and an economy of 8.63. His best seasons came in 2022 and 2023, where he combined to take 48 wickets for the Gujarat Titans and won the Purple Cap in 2023. Notably, Shami has previously played for Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad and now will represent LSG in IPL 2026.

These amazing exploits in domestic cricket and exceptional rhythm make him a player to watch out for in IPL 2026. If he manages to deliver similar performances for LSG, Shami can get a place in the India white-ball squad, particularly with the ODI World Cup 2027 not too far away.

