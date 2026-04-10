Mohsin Khan Injury Update: Tom Moody Reveals Status of Speedster After Missing KKR vs LSG IPL 2026

The Mohsin Khan Injury Update comes at a crucial time since the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer was absent during their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) today (April 9) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Notably, Mohsin played LSG’s first game against Delhi Capitals (DC) but has been missing from the Playing XI or the Impact substitutes list since then.

In the only match Mohsin Khan featured, he bowled incredibly, finishing his quota of four overs with figures of 1/19.

Mohsin Khan Injury Update: What happened to the LSG pacer?

While no official update was provided for his absence, LSG Director of Cricket Tom Moody has now revealed on air during the KKR vs LSG contest that Mohsin had suffered a ‘stiffness’ in his leg after the DC game. However, Moody also confirmed that the concern is not something very serious and that the left-arm quick would make a return soon.

For the unversed, Mohsin has had a long bout with injuries, which have previously caused a hindrance. The 27-year-old missed the entire last IPL 2025 season after getting ruled out due to a calf injury as LSG replaced him with all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Prior to that, he missed the majority of IPL 2023 season when he was recovering from a bad shoulder injury. Nevertheless, given his tremendous promise, LSG had retained Mohsin for every season till now after first signing him during their debut IPL 2022 season.

Overall in the IPL, Mohsin Khan has played 25 matches, picking up 28 wickets with a best bowling figure of 4/16.

ALSO READ:

Mukul Choudhary flexes muscle to secure final-ball KKR vs LSG thriller

Speaking about the KKR vs LSG contest, it was another Lucknow youngster who rose to the occasion and delivered the goods. The 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Mukul Choudhary blasted a fiery unbeaten knock of 52*(27) and helped his side over the finishing line in a nail-biting chase of 182.

Mukul was batting on 26(16) with the final two overs left when LSG required 30 more runs to win and took the onus on himself with Avesh Khan at the other end. He smacked two maximums and a boundary off Cameron Green in the penultimate over to reduce the equation to 14 off the last six.

In the final over, Avesh did well to change strikes on the first ball and Mukul slammed a six on the very next ball. However, Vaibhav Arora showed strong nerves to eke out a couple of dot balls to add to the drama but Mukul hit the next one for another maximum and then took a bye on the final ball to wrap up the heart-thumping run chase.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.