Most Expensive Players In IPL Auction: Full List Of Highest Bids Year By Year

Over the course of the last 18 years, the IPL has seen a number of surprising bids.

Over the course of the last 18 years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has changed the T20 cricket landscape in a way that one can only imagine. The league has been responsible for bringing in a lot of money into the game. On the other hand, the most expensive players in IPL auction have also told the spectators a unique story each year.

The IPL has very much been one of the first leagues around which every other franchise league drew inspiration from. Widely regarded as one of the richest leagues in the world, the competition provides a wonderful platform for budding talent to showcase their skills in front of the world. Over the period of the last 18 years, the IPL has been responsible for unearthing many talents, some of which have gone on to represent their respective countries.

Apart from the cricketing aspect, the league has also given a lot of stability to players in terms of their growth. In the process, there have been bids in the IPL auction over the years that have raised a lot of eyebrows and have skyrocketed – which is also a sign of how successful the league has been for a long time since its inception.

Many foreign and domestic stars have received bids from the auction table of various franchises that have gone up the roof. Though the amount that a franchise is ready to pay a player depends hugely on the demand and supply forces that drive the auction dynamics, the emotion around the narrative is so high, that people often get carried away just looking at the amounts which are humongous.

As a result, here are the most expensive players in IPL auction, right from the inception of the coveted tournament till date. The mini-auction for the 19th edition of the IPL will take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. So there isn’t a lot of time for the table to get updated.

Most Expensive Players In IPL Auction

Season Player(s) Amount (in INR) Franchise 2008 MS Dhoni 6 Crore CSK 2009 Kevin Pietersen / Andrew Flintoff 7.55 Crore RCB / CSK 2010 Shane Bond / Kieron Pollard 4.8 Crore KKR / MI 2011 Gautam Gambhir 11.04 Crore KKR 2012 Ravindra Jadeja 12.8 Crore CSK 2013 Glenn Maxwell 6.3 Crore MI 2014 Yuvraj Singh 14 Crore RCB 2015 Yuvraj Singh 16 Crore DD 2016 Shane Watson 9.5 Crore RCB 2017 Ben Stokes 14.5 Crore RPS 2018 Ben Stokes 12.5 Crore RR 2019 Jaydev Unadkat / Varun Chakravarthy 8.4 Crore RR / KKR 2020 Pat Cummins 15.5 Crore KKR 2021 Chris Morris 16.25 Crore RR 2022 Ishan Kishan 15.25 Crore MI 2023 Sam Curran 8.5 Crore PBKS 2024 Mitchell Starc 24.75 Crore KKR 2025 Rishabh Pant 27 Crore LSG

What Drives the Auction – The Auction Dynamics

The amount being paid for the most expensive player at the auction keeps increasing year on year, until a point where it starts resonating with inflation. However, it is important to understand what drives the auction prices along with the dynamics, and not get carried away with the amounts that appear on screen.

A player who is being paid a humongous sum after being acquired in the auction is a result of multiple factors. Though it is not a very simple game of demand and supply, most factors delve down to the same. The amount a player is paid for is directly proportional to the need in the squad for that particular player..

For instance, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) need Cameron Green as much as any other team this season. And hence, they would go berserk behind the all-rounder.

Another factor to consider is that the cost at which a player is acquired is the result of multiple franchises bidding for the player – which takes the amount up with every single bid. Hence, it cannot be derived as a direct correlation of what a player is worth, just by looking at the final amount for which he is acquired.

