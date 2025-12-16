Most Expensive Uncapped Players in IPL: Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer Make History After Record Bids From CSK in IPL 2026 Auction

Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma created history at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction by becoming the joint most expensive uncapped players in IPL history. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought both players for INR 14.20 crore each.
They broke Avesh Khan’s previous record of INR 10 crore, which was set when Lucknow Super Giants bought him at the IPL 2022 auction.
Let’s look at the list of most expensive uncapped players in IPL history.
|Player
|Price (INR)
|Team
|Prashant Veer
|14.20 crore
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|Kartik Sharma
|14.20 crore
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|Avesh Khan
|10 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Krishnappa Gowtham
|9.25 crore
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|Shahrukh Khan
|9 crore
|Punjab Kings
|Rahul Tewatia
|9 crore
|Gujarat Titans
|Krunal Pandya
|8.80 crore
|Mumbai Indians
|Varun Chakravarthy
|8.40 crore
|Kings XI Punjab
|Auqib Nabi
|8.40 crore
|Delhi Capitals
