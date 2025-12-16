News
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Most Expensive Uncapped Players in IPL Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer Enter History Book After Record Bids From CSK
indian-premier-league-ipl

Most Expensive Uncapped Players in IPL: Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer Make History After Record Bids From CSK in IPL 2026 Auction

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: December 16, 2025
1 min read
Most Expensive Uncapped Players in IPL Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer Enter History Book After Record Bids From CSK

Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma created history at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction by becoming the joint most expensive uncapped players in IPL history. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought both players for INR 14.20 crore each.

They broke Avesh Khan’s previous record of INR 10 crore, which was set when Lucknow Super Giants bought him at the IPL 2022 auction.

Let’s look at the list of most expensive uncapped players in IPL history.

Most expensive uncapped players in IPL History

Player Price (INR)Team
Prashant Veer 14.20 croreChennai Super Kings (CSK)
Kartik Sharma 14.20 crore Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Avesh Khan 10 croreLucknow Super Giants
Krishnappa Gowtham9.25 crore Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Shahrukh Khan9 crore Punjab Kings
Rahul Tewatia 9 crore Gujarat Titans
Krunal Pandya 8.80 croreMumbai Indians
Varun Chakravarthy 8.40 crore Kings XI Punjab
Auqib Nabi 8.40 crore Delhi Capitals

