Most Expensive Uncapped Players in IPL: Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer Make History After Record Bids From CSK in IPL 2026 Auction

Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma created history at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction by becoming the joint most expensive uncapped players in IPL history. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought both players for INR 14.20 crore each.

They broke Avesh Khan’s previous record of INR 10 crore, which was set when Lucknow Super Giants bought him at the IPL 2022 auction.

Let’s look at the list of most expensive uncapped players in IPL history.

Most expensive uncapped players in IPL History

Player Price (INR) Team Prashant Veer 14.20 crore Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Kartik Sharma 14.20 crore Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Avesh Khan 10 crore Lucknow Super Giants Krishnappa Gowtham 9.25 crore Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Shahrukh Khan 9 crore Punjab Kings Rahul Tewatia 9 crore Gujarat Titans Krunal Pandya 8.80 crore Mumbai Indians Varun Chakravarthy 8.40 crore Kings XI Punjab Auqib Nabi 8.40 crore Delhi Capitals

