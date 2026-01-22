MS Dhoni Applauds RCB Fans For Their Unwavering Loyalty Over the Years Before Winning Maiden IPL Trophy [WATCH]

RCB waited 18 years to win their maiden IPL trophy.

Shortly before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, CSK veteran MS Dhoni praised the loyal fan base of RCB and congratulated them on winning their maiden trophy last season.

MS Dhoni Congratulates RCB Fans For Winning Maiden IPL Title

The wicketkeeper-batter was spotted at a brand event and engaged in questions and answers with the audience. Among them, a Chennai Super Kings fan hailing from Bengaluru asked MS Dhoni for his thoughts on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru winning the last season.

Dhoni happily responded, “It was long-awaited. They [RCB] played really well, and big congratulations to them. RCB fans have been brilliant throughout the years. If you see every time there’s a game, they come and support their team even when their chips are down and still widely support them with all the enthusiam they’ve got.”

Watch the video here:

MS Dhoni candid response to a fan asking how he felt after RCB winning 2025 IPL . #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/BkP71runjz — Yash MSdian ™️ 🦁 (@itzyash07) January 21, 2026

The franchise, however, is in troubled waters. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are venue-less ahead of the new season.

After the team lifted its maiden IPL trophy, after an 18-year wait, in Ahmedabad, they moved to their home city, Bengaluru, for a victory parade with their loyal fans. However, a happy day ended in multiple lives lost due to a stampede outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Since then, the Bengaluru stadium hasn’t hosted any international or league matches.

This has also left RCB fans impatient and uncertain about watching their team play again at the home venue.

The RCB management is awaiting confirmation from multiple authorities to conduct IPL matches at their home ground for IPL 2026. Subsequently, the schedule for the T20 tournament is also delayed.

