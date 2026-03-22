MS Dhoni Impressed With CSK Big Money Signing During Practice Session Ahead of IPL 2026 [WATCH]

During a net batting session ahead of IPL 2026, MS Dhoni looked impressed with CSK big money signing Prashant Veer.

MS Dhoni impressed with Prashant Veer during CSK practice ahead of IPL 2026

With just one week left before IPL 2026 begins, teams have started their practice sessions. In a video shared by CSK, MS Dhoni was clearly impressed by some shots played by Prashant Veer. He was watching from behind the batter and appreciated a few of his strokes.

Prashant is a left handed batter who can also bowl left arm spin. He became one of the most expensive uncapped players in IPL history after CSK bought him for Rs 14.2 crore at the auction.

He became one of the most expensive uncapped players in IPL history. CSK also bought Kartik Sharma for the same price, so both of them are the joint most expensive uncapped players.

Strong all round performances in domestic cricket bring Prashant Veer into the spotlight

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he made his T20 debut and took 12 wickets in nine matches. He also scored 112 runs at an average of 28.00 and a strike rate of 167.16.

He came into the spotlight after a strong UP T20 League 2025 season while playing for Noida Kings. He scored 320 runs in 10 innings at an average of 64.00 and a strike rate of 155.34.

CSK will hope he can continue this good form, and he may get chances to play considering the big amount spent on him.

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CSK set sights on a turnaround in IPL 2026 following last season struggles

Chennai Super Kings finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2025, as they won only four matches and lost 10 out of 14 in the league stage.

For the upcoming season, they have made some good signings. They have brought in Sanju Samson through a trade, and he is in great form after being named Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup 2026.

With a strong batting lineup and a decent bowling attack, the team will hope to do better this season. They will begin their campaign on March 30 with a match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Then they will face Punjab Kings at home. After that, they will play Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, followed by a match against Delhi Capitals at home. So far, only the first four matches of each team’s schedule have been announced.

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