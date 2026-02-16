Mumbai Indians All-rounder Smashes 22-ball 53* in T20 World Cup 2026, Stakes Claim for Finisher Role in IPL 2026

The Mumbai Indians all-rounder has been an asset for his national side in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

England all-rounder Will Jacks was once again out in the middle in a situation when England wanted him at his best. And guess what! He delivered. Again. The Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder walked out to bat at No.7 in the 13th over of the first innings.

From there, Will Jacks carved out a quickfire 54-run stand with Sam Curran to ensure the Three Lions get over the 200-run mark against Italy in their fourth and last group stage fixture. To add to that, he scored a brilliant 22-ball 53*, displaying his power in the lower-order.

With this knock, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder registered his first-ever T20I half-century, which came at a time when England needed it the most. With just four points from three fixtures, the Three Lions came into the fixture hoping for a win, and the 27-year-old put them up on a pedestal.

How Can Mumbai Indians Get the Best Out of Will Jacks?

With his spin-bowling abilities, the 27-year-old is certainly a superb asset to have for the Mumbai Indians – considering the pitches that the IPL dishes out. Over the last season, Will Jacks was a regular for the Men in Blue & Gold, but in a different role than what they should look at for the next season.

The five-time IPL champions mostly used Will Jacks at No.5, in order to maximise his hard-hitting abilities. However, this season, looking at the strengths that he has showcased, the all-rounder might be trusted further down the order.

The franchise has superb depth in their batting line-up – with the likes of Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir and Will Jacks, all equally capable of taking the bowling to the cleaners. Furthermore, their facet of being useful with the ball takes the balance of the side to another level.

The Englishman also holds an IPL century, which he registered in 2024, when he played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Though they used him at the top of the order (No.3), it would be interesting to see how the Hardik Pandya-led franchise use his services.

