Mumbai Indians At IPL 2026 Auction: All You Need To Know — MI Targets, MI Squad, Remaining Purse, Auction Picks & Strategy

They have five slots available in the squad.

Mumbai Indians head into the IPL 2026 auction with some concerns after the recent form of some of their players. The potential MI targets would be interesting to see as the five-time champions might be forced to rejig their plans. The auction is set to be held on December 16.

Ahead of the retention window, Mumbai Indians kept most of their squad from the previous edition. They made a few trades, bringing in Shardul Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants, Sherfane Rutherford from Gujarat Titans, and Mayank Markande from Kolkata Knight Riders.

Here is all you need to know about Mumbai Indians at IPL 2026 auction, including MI target players, remaining purse, and full squad.

MI Squad For IPL 2026: Full Mumbai Indians Players List (Updated)

The full MI squad will be updated after the conclusion of the auction.

MI Retained Players Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Check out the list of MI retained players including those traded in:

Jasprit Bumrah

Hardik Pandya

Suryakumar Yadav

Rohit Sharma

Tilak Varma

Naman Dhir

Deepak Chahar

Ryan Rickelton ✈️

Will Jacks ✈️

Trent Boult ✈️

Mitch Santner ✈️

Corbin Bosch ✈️

AM Ghazanfar ✈️

Ashwani Kumar

Raghu Sharma

Robin Minz

Raj Bawa

Sherfane Rutherford ✈️

Shardul Thakur

Mayank Markande

MI Released Players Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Arjun Tendulkar

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Lizaad Williams

Reece Topley

Karn Sharma

Vignesh Puthur

Bevon Jacobs

KL Srijith

Satyanarayana Raju

Mumbai Indians have most of their squad settled. However, there are still a few concerns due to Ryan Rickelton’s form. One of the MI targets at the auction should be to find not only a stronger overseas wicketkeeper but a domestic keeper as well. This can allow them more flexibility to plan their optimum strategy. Another target should be to acquire a quality domestic pacer and a spinner.

MI Remaining Purse And Slots For IPL 2026 Mini Auction

Purse: INR 2.75 crore

INR 2.75 crore Slots: 5 (1 overseas)

What Mumbai Indians Need At The Auction

The MI targets at IPL 2026 auction could include –

Overseas wicketkeeper

Domestic wicketkeeper

Domestic pacer

Domestic spinner

MI Target Players For IPL 2026 Auction

Here you can check out the potential areas to address for Mumbai Indians and the MI target players 2026.

Mumbai Indians Look For Wicketkeeper Options To Fill Jonny Bairstow Gap

Mumbai Indians Left-Field Target At IPL 2026 Auction

Uncapped Wicketkeeper In MI Target Players 2026 As Ryan Rickelton’s Backup

MI Auction Picks 2026 (Live Updated)

The MI auction picks are to be updated on auction day, that is, December 16.

Predicted MI Playing XI For IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians can try several different combinations if they get a quality domestic wicket-keeper batter. Here’s how the MI best XI could look like:

Rohit Sharma

Will Jacks ✈️

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

X (wk)

Naman Dhir

Hardik Pandya (c)

Corbin Bosch ✈️

Deepak Chahar

AM Ghazanfar (IP) ✈️

Jasprit Bumrah

Trent Boult ✈️

MI Auction Strategy: Key Takeaways

Having retained most of the squad, Mumbai Indians pushed themselves into a corner as they can not do much with that remaining purse. Fortunately for them, they have a pretty settled unit with only a few spots to be decided. They have a strong core of Indian players, which helps them immensely and should keep them in good standing for the next edition. The MI auction 2026 strategy will be to sort out their keeper issue, for which their budget should suffice.

