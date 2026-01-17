Mumbai Indians Duo Hit Rhythm With Terrific Bowling Performances, Send Positive Signs Ahead of IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians duo performed exceptionally well with the ball.

Mumbai Indians (MI) overseas players Corbin Bosch and Trent Boult put on terrific bowling performances in SA20 2026 last night. Their efforts helped MI Cape Town stay alive in the tournament, and MI will be pleased to see them getting into the rhythm ahead of IPL 2026.

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Corbin Bosch takes four wickets

Corbin Bosch flexed his bowling expertise against Sunrisers Eastern Cape by delivering a match-winning spell when MI Cape Town required it the most in a do-or-die clash. He took four wickets for 34 runs at an economy rate of 8.50 in his four-over spell.

His wickets included big batters like Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, and Marco Jansen. His spell ensured the Eastern Cape couldn’t recover from early wickets and never settled while batting first.

Eventually, Bosch ended as the best bowler in the game and also hit the winning runs with the willow to hand the Mumbai Indians’ sister franchise a nervy win. For his marvellous bowling show, Corbin Bosch won the Player of the Match award in Cape Town.

Trent Boult redeems himself ahead of IPL 2026

Trent Boult wasn’t in great form in SA20 2026 before this game, but stepped up at the right time to bring timely wickets for MI Cape Town. He took three wickets for 28 runs at an economy rate of 7 in his four-over spell.

He started weaving his magic right from the first delivery of the game by dismissing his Mumbai Indians partner Quinton de Kock on a golden duck. Quinton has been in top form in the ongoing SA20 2026, and his dismissal set the tone for the rest of the innings for MI Cape Town.

What a way to end their innings in the field by MI Cape Town#BetwaySA20 #MICTvSEC #WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/zK02jFFKlb — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 16, 2026

He later went on to dismiss James Coles and Senuran Muthusamy to restrict Sunrisers Eastern Cape on a mere 139/9 in 20 overs. His spell was a timely reminder of how good he can be when on song, and Mumbai Indians would want him to carry this form in the coming months.

Trent Boult and Corbin Bosch set to play a crucial role for Mumbai Indians

Trent Boult will be Mumbai Indians’ first-choice overseas pacer in IPL 2026, where he will bowl tough overs with Jasprit Bumrah. There’s always some early assistance for fast bowlers at the Wankhede Stadium, and Boult will be tasked with bringing early wickets.

Additionally, he has also improved massively as a death-over bowler, with encouraging control over his yorkers, which makes him a solid option for the end overs. Boult’s recent form has been concerning, but his latest performance against Sunrisers Eastern Cape will give him some confidence, and his superior skills are something MI will again bank upon in IPL 2026.

Meanwhile, Corbin Bosch has made significant progress as an all-rounder in recent times, and although he might not be a consistent member in the playing XI in IPL 2026, he will get some chances midway through the tournament. He is a pace-bowling all-rounder who can bowl across phases while bringing ample batting value in the lower middle order.

Such players are always an asset, especially in leagues like IPL, and Bosch will keep pressing for his chances next season. If Sherfane Rutherford doesn’t fire or any other overseas player gets injured, Corbin Bosch will come in and perform the dual role to stabilise MI.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.