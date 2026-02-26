Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Recruit Put On a Six-Hitting Show, Slams Fiery 63(33) in DY Patil T20 Cup [WATCH]

Mumbai Indians (MI) young talent Mayank Rawat, who was roped in by the franchise for INR 30 lakhs for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season, gave a testament to his sheer power with a six-hitting show in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup 2026. Plying his trade for the Reliance team, Mayank’s heroics came against the BPCL side which features India international Shreyas Iyer.

Rawat blasted a quickfire 33-ball 63, comprising five boundaries and four maximums and striking at an aggressive rate of 190.91. Interestingly, four of those maximums and a boundary came in one over after Mayank Rawat took opposition bowler Parikshit Dhanak to the cleaners and slammed 28 runs in six balls.

Mayank Rawat grabs spotlight with stellar performances in Delhi Premier League (DPL)

All-rounder Mayank Rawat gave a display of his abilities first during the Delhi Premier League (DPL 2024). The 26-year-old played a key role in helping East Delhi Riders win the inaugural edition of the tournament. In seven innings, Mayank Rawat slammed289 runs at an impressive average of 72.25 and a strike rate of 190.13, including three half-centuries and a highest score of 78.

The off-spinner was equally effective with the ball, picking up 11 wickets in nine innings at an average of 16.64, a strike rate of 14.18, and an economy rate of 7.04, underlining his all-round brilliance.

In the DPL 2025 too, Mayank registered 194 runs in 11 games at an average of 27.71 and a strike rate of 151.56.

Will Mayank Rawat get a chance to feature in Mumbai Indians Playing XI for IPL 2026?

The middle-order batter, who is capable of quick scoring and providing momentum, adds good depth in the MI squad. Furthermore, he can be a reliable option with his spin bowling and can chip in with crucial overs and breakthroughs when needed.

However, Rawat has mostly been brought in a backup role with a number of quality spin all-rounders in the side already. The likes of Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, and Naman Dhir will naturally have the preference and there is simply no place in the Mumbai Indians Playing XI to fit in Mayank Rawat. On the other hand, the MI franchise have also been very proactive in giving youngsters a chance, which was evident from the debuts of Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar, and Satyanarayana Raju last season and Mayank might just find himself with an opportunity in IPL 2026 after his promising performances.

