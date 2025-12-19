Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Squad Analysis: Strengths, Weaknesses, and Strongest XI

They bought Quinton de Kock in the auction for INR 1 crore.
Mumbai Indians had a quiet IPL 2026 auction after going into the event with the lowest purse among all franchises. Despite that, the Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 squad is one of the most formidable for the upcoming edition.
Former five-time champions had only INR 2.75 crore in their wallet but they had retained most of their squad and didn’t have many requirements. Following the mini auction, we take a look at the full squad, strongest XI, strengths, and weaknesses of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026.
Ahead of the retention deadline, the franchise retained a total of 20 players, including their core of superstars. They were also active in the trade window, bringing in Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, and Mayank Markande from three different franchises.
MI were handcuffed at the IPL 2026 auction after these moves as they couldn’t compete with other teams. They managed to buy Quinton de Kock for a base price of INR 1 crore. Mumbai also made some uncapped signings in Danish Malewar, Mohammed Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, and Mayank Rawat.
Here’s the full MI squad for IPL 2026:
Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Deepak Chahar, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Trent Boult, Mitch Santner, Corbin Bosch, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Quinton de Kock, Mohammed Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat, and Danish Malewar.
Looking at the squad, Mumbai Indians seem to have built a squad that can compete for the title. They haven’t won a trophy in five years and would be desperate to end the drought. Check out the strengths of the MI squad IPL 2026:
Mumbai Indians perhaps made a big error by not releasing Deepak Chahar and Will Jacks to free up the purse. As a result, they could not address their issues properly.
