Mumbai Indians, LSG Franchises Knocked Out in SA20 2025–26; CSK Franchise Qualifies With Depleted Team

The league stage of the SA20 2025–26 season has ended, and the four teams for the playoffs are confirmed. Qualifier 1 will be played on January 21, the eliminator on January 22, and Qualifier 2 on January 23. The winner of Qualifier 1 will go straight to the final, while the losing team will get another chance and play the winner of the eliminator in Qualifier 2.

The team that wins Qualifier 2 will advance to the final, which will be played on January 25. Let’s take a look at the teams that have made it to the playoffs in the SA20 2025–26.

Durban’s Super Giants

With only three wins, four losses, and three no results in 10 league stage matches, Durban’s Super Giants finished with 19 points and a net run rate of -0.068. The LSG franchise could not qualify for the playoffs and were knocked out of the league after finishing fifth on the points table.

Joburg Super Kings

The CSK franchise, Joburg Super Kings, qualified for the playoffs despite having a depleted team. Earlier, their skipper Faf du Plessis was ruled out of the tournament due to injury, and their stand in captain Donovan Ferreira was also ruled out. In 10 league stage matches, they won four, lost four, and had two no results. They finished with 22 points and a net run rate of +0.045, ending fourth on the points table. They will face Paarl Royals in the Eliminator.

MI Cape Town

The Mumbai Indians franchise, MI Cape Town, could not qualify for the playoffs in the SA20 2025–26 season. They finished at the bottom of the table with only three wins, lost six, and one no result. They had 14 points and a net run rate of -1.013.

Pretoria Capitals

The Delhi Capitals franchise, Pretoria Capitals, qualified for the playoffs in SA20 2025–26 after finishing second on the points table. They recorded five wins, four losses, and one no result, ending the league stage with 24 points and a net run rate of +0.218. They will face Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the qualifier.

Paarl Royals

Paarl Royals, the sister franchise of Rajasthan Royals, have also qualified for the playoffs in the SA20 2025–26. They finished third on the points table with five wins, four losses, and one no result. They had 24 points and a net run rate of -0.922. They will play Joburg Super Kings in the eliminator.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

The SRH franchise once again qualified for the playoffs. The team, led by Tristan Stubbs, finished at the top of the table with five wins, three losses, and two no results. They had 28 points with a net run rate of +1.762 and will face Pretoria Capitals in the qualifier.

SA20 2025-26 Points Table

Teams P W L NR Pts NRR Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Q) 10 5 3 2 28 +1.762 Pretoria Capitals (Q) 10 5 4 1 24 +0.218 Paarl Royals (Q) 10 5 4 1 24 -0.922 Joburg Super Kings (Q) 10 4 4 2 22 +0.045 Durban’s Super Giants (E) 10 3 4 3 19 -0.068 MI Cape Town (E) 10 3 6 1 14 -1.013

