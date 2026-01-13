Mumbai Indians New Recruit Continues His Blazing Batting Form, Set To Play a Tricky Role in IPL 2026

Sherfane Rutherford, Mumbai Indians new recruit, played a match winning knock for Pretoria Capitals against MI Cape Town in SA20 2026.

Sherfane Rutherford smashes 53 off 27 balls after slow start

In the match, Pretoria Capitals batted first and posted a total of 185/6 in 20 overs. They started the innings slowly as their batters kept getting out at regular intervals after getting starts. Sherfane Rutherford came in at No. 6 when the team was 89/4 in the 13th over. After that, he took charge of the game.

At one stage, he was on seven runs off 10 balls. In the 16th over, which was bowled by Trent Boult, Rutherford got the strike after the first ball and smashed two sixes and a four in the next five balls. Then in the 18th over, he hit two boundaries and a maximum off Corbin Bosch. In the 19th over, he smashed two sixes off Karim Janat and reached his fifty in that over, which came in just 24 balls. Sherfane Rutherford ended his innings on 53 off 27 balls.

He stitched a 69-run partnership with Brevis and then added 27 runs with Andre Russell in just 10 balls. Because of this, the team was able to cross 180. In the end they were able to defeat MI Cape Town by 53 runs as they restricted them to 132/7 in 20 overs. Rutherford was named the player of the match. The match was played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

This was Rutherford’s first fifty of the tournament. Before this, he had played two quick knocks of unbeaten 40+ scores. In total, he has now scored 214 runs in six innings at an average of 71.33 and a strike rate of 178.33.

Mumbai Indians benefit as Sherfane Rutherford regains form

This is good news for his new IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians, as he is back in form ahead of IPL 2026. MI bought him for INR 2.6 crore in the auction in December 2025. Earlier, in the ILT20 while representing Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, he did not have a great outing, where he scored only 184 runs in nine innings at an average of 23. For MI, his SA20 form is a big boost.

He also took four wickets in the second match of the season, adding another dimension to his game. Even though he has not bowled in the matches after that, it is still a positive sign for Mumbai Indians. He could play an important role in the upcoming season, especially as they may need an overseas player who can finish the innings. Rutherford can be one of the options, and he could even start in the playing XI.

