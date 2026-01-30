Mumbai Indians Trio’s Blistering Form Gives Franchise A Problem of Plenty for IPL 2026

All three stars played explosive knocks in the South Africa vs West Indies T20I.

Mumbai Indians, the five-time former champions, will be gunning for their record sixth in the upcoming season. The Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 squad looks pretty formidable with several world-class players. The recent form of three of their overseas stars is great news for the franchise, with the season just a couple of months away.

The Mumbai trio of Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, and Sherfane Rutherford was at their best in the second South Africa vs West Indies T20I on Thursday. While there is the T20 World Cup 2026 to be played next up, their form bodes well for the franchise as well.

Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, and Sherfane Rutherford Continue Blistering Form

All three of these Mumbai Indians left-handers have been going through a great patch. Quinton de Kock was the ‘Player of the Tournament’ in the recently concluded SA20 2026 for topping the run-scoring chart. He carried that form in the SA vs WI T20I series, blasting an incredible 115 off just 49 balls. He smashed 10 maximums in his knock.

Ryan Rickelton also delivered while chasing 223, hitting an unbeaten 77 off 36 deliveries. The 29-year-old received a late call-up to the South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 on the back of an excellent SA20 campaign. He was the third-highest run-getter in the tournament with 337 runs at a strike rate of 156, where he struck two centuries.

Sherfane Rutherford, who was traded in by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, has enjoyed a stellar run since. He finished fourth in the run-scoring chart with 334 runs at 165 strike rate, often pulling the Pretoria Capitals out of tough situations. He showed his hitting abilities in the 2nd SA vs WI T20I, racing to 57 not out in 24 balls.

Mumbai Indians Have A Problem of Plenty for IPL 2026

This terrific form of the overseas trio is obviously good for the Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 campaign. But it does give them a slight headache as to which combination to go with.

Rickelton was their designated keeper and opener last season, but his poor form in the lead-up to the auction forced them to bring in de Kock. So the Proteas duo will be vying for the same spot in the Mumbai Indians playing XI.

As for Rutherford, he offers them a huge value down the order as someone who can finish the innings on a high and support Hardik Pandya in that role. However, having him in the line-up would mean that they can not go with their trademark two overseas pacers strategy. Rutherford will also push out Will Jacks, who provides a decent off-spin bowling option.

How quickly the former champions can find the ideal combination will decide their fate in the 2026 edition.

