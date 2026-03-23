Mumbai Indians Star Jasprit Bumrah Raises Doubt Over Availability, Checks Into CoE Before IPL 2026 Start

Mumbai Indians (MI) fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is yet to join the pre-season camp ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) edition, starting March 28. Instead, Bumrah was spotted at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE), TOI reported.

Altough not confirmed if his visit is regarding any injury concerns, the development has nevertheless raised doubts about Boom’s availability for IPL 2026. Jasprit Bumrah has been playing non-stop cricket since the last IPL, across different formats for India.

After IPL 2025, he travelled to England for the five-match Test series and was then a part of the championship-winning Asia Cup 2025 squad. He next featured in the home Test series against West Indies before going to Australia for a white-ball tour.

He was also a part of the multi-format contest against South Africa which India hosted, followed by the New Zealand series and the T20 World Cup 2026 this year so far which India won.

While Bumrah’s workload has constantly been managed, he has been active quite extensively and MI will strongly hope that his recent visit to the CoE is not due to any injury issues or some minor concerns.

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How can Mumbai Indians cope if Jasprit Bumrah misses games in IPL 2026?

Not having a bowler of Jasprit Bumrah’s calibre in the ranks is a big blow to any team and MI too will fill the absence if he is not available. Nevertheless, Mumbai have a good depth in their fast bowling reserves who can step up.

Veteran Kiwi quick Trent Boult will spearhead the pace department in Bumrah’s absence while MI also have the likes of Deepak Chahar, and young talents Ashwani Kumar and Mohammed Izhar. Furthermore, MI has quality and experienced seam bowling all-rounders in skipper Hardik Pandya, Corbin Bosch and Shardul Thakur, who was traded in from LSG ahead of the IPL 2026 auction and can equally shoulder responsibilities.

However, despite the strong pool, Bumrah is a match-winner and will be crucial to MI’s ambitions of lifting a record sixth title this time around.

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