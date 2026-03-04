Mumbai Indians Uncapped All-Rounder Impresses With Fifty and Four Wickets, Boosts Squad Depth for IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians uncapped all-rounder Mayank Rawat shines with both bat and ball for Reliance against Canara Bank in the DY Patil T20 Cup.

Mayank Rawat Hits Fifty and Takes Four Wickets in DY Patil T20 Cup

In the match, Reliance batted first. Mayank Rawat came in at No.5 when the team was 34/3. The team then lost two more quick wickets and was 68/5 at one stage. But Mayank, along with Raj Angad Bawa, put together a partnership of 71 runs. During this stand, Mayank reached his half-century, eventually getting out for 54 off 41 balls for 54 off 41 balls. His innings included five fours and two sixes, with a strike rate of 131.71. Thanks to his knock and Raj Bawa’s 30*, Reliance managed to post a total of 151/9 in 20 overs.

In the second innings, Mayank Rawat shone with the ball, bowling four overs, conceding 23 runs, and taking four wickets of Canara Bank. No other bowler managed to take a wicket. Reliance eventually lost the match by six wickets, with Atharva Taide scoring 76 and Luvnith Sisodia making 53 for Canara Bank.

Even though they lost, Mayank’s performance is a positive sign for his IPL team, Mumbai Indians, ahead of IPL 2026.

A few days ago, against BPCL, he scored 63 runs off just 33 balls, including five fours and four sixes.

ALSO READ:

Mayank Rawat Could Be a Strong Backup for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians bought Mayank Rawat for INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2026 auction. The 26-year-old, who represents Delhi in domestic cricket, in 11 T20s has scored 114 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.50 and has also taken five wickets.

He could be a valuable backup for the team, especially as cover for Indian players in the MI lineup. With star all-rounders like Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks, and Mitchell Santner in the squad, getting a chance to share the dressing room with them will help him learn and improve his game.

We have seen in MI how domestic talent can perform well. In the previous season, players like Vignesh Puthur and Ashwini Kumar did very well for the team.

It will be very difficult for Mayank to get a chance in the upcoming season, as the five time champions already have Naman Dhir and Raj Bawa, domestic all-rounders who are ahead of him in the pecking order.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.