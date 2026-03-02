Mumbai Indians Uncapped Trio Hit Top Rhythm With Explosive DY Patil T20 Cup Performances Ahead of IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians uncapped players impressed ahead of IPL 2026.

Several uncapped Mumbai Indians (MI) players were on show during the latest DY Patil T20 Cup 2026 fixture between Reliance and Bank of Baroda. Most of them excelled with the willow, offering an encouraging indication for the five-time champions ahead of IPL 2026.

Mumbai Indians recruit Danish Malewar scores a terrific 62

Mumbai Indians’ latest recruit, Danish Malewar, who joined the franchise at INR 30 Lakhs, flexed his batting credentials at the top. Opening for Reliance, Danish scored 64 runs in 42 deliveries, including nine boundaries, at a strike rate of 152.38.

56.25% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and he scored 32.48% of the team’s runs alone. Danish lost his opening partner, Tushar Raheja, early in the innings, but formed crucial stands with Ayush Doseja and Naman Dhir for the second and fourth wicket, respectively.

Eventually, he ended up as the leading run-scorer for his team, even though the batter would be gutted not to get a bigger score. He was dismissed in the 16th over and could have converted it into a three-digit score had he continued batting till the end.

Naman Dhir provides timely support to Danish in middle order

Among the finest talents from Mumbai Indians, Naman Dhir supported Danish Malewar nicely by playing a timely cameo at No.5. Coming in at 58/3, Dhir scored a quickfire 44 in 29 deliveries, comprising two boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 151.72.

59.09% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and his knock helped Reliance get some stability in the middle order. At one stage, they were 58/3 in 6.5 overs, but Dhir formed a useful 71-run stand with Danish Malewar to put them into a commanding position despite quick wickets.

This is precisely the role he has been playing for MI in the last couple of seasons, albeit slightly lower in the order. He has been whacking pace with his strong base, which provides impetus to the innings in death overs, and Mumbai Indians would be pleased with his recent exploits.

Robin Minz gets into the groove with a late blitz

Robin Minz didn’t get enough chances in IPL 2025, but he has continued to improve as a batter. Once Naman Dhir was dismissed, Robin Minz came in with all guns blazing, as he raced away to 30 in only 13 balls at a strike rate of 230.77, with the help of one boundary and three sixes.

His breezy knock in slog overs propelled Reliance to a fighting 197/6 in the first innings. Minz has improved massively as a hitter in the lower order, which has boosted his chances of getting more matches this time.

Mumbai Indians have Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton as other wicketkeeper-batters in the squad, but both are overseas. If combinations don’t allow, MI might use Robin Minz as an Indian wicketkeeper-batter to accommodate overseas players on other slots.

Minz can also bat in the top order, which makes him more flexible than Quinton and Rickelton, who are limited in terms of batting positions. Then, he also brings the LHB variety to give Mumbai Indians more luxury in the batting department.

