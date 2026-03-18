Murali Vijay Labels Punjab Kings Young Sensation As ‘All-Format Player’ Ahead of IPL 2026

The Punjab Kings player was impressive last season.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Murali Vijay heaps praise on Punjab Kings (PBKS) young sensation Priyansh Arya ahead of IPL 2026. Arya was one of the finds of the last season, playing an instrumental role in PBKS’ maiden run to the final in a decade.

What a way to reach your half-century! 🫡



🎥 Young Priyansh Arya continues his 🔝 form this season to lead #PBKS' chase ❤



PBKS need 49 runs from 40 deliveries.



Updates ▶ https://t.co/Dsw52HOtga#TATAIPL | #PBKSvMI | @PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/9mDL4bjiDM — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2025

Speaking on Star Sports, Vijay highlighted the batter’s ability to time the ball nicely and expertise against spinners in the middle overs. He went on to label the Punjab Kings batter as a potential all-format player due to his strong basics.

“Priyansh Arya seems to be a very interesting personality with a brilliant sense of timing. He has all the ingredients to become a great player. The ability to strike against spinners between overs 7 to 15 is very important. It’s the toughest phase to tackle in T20s, but Priyansh Arya does that well as a left-hander with the ability to access all areas. I believe he will play at several levels and has the ability to become an all-format player.”

Among all batters with at least 50 balls in the middle overs, Priyansh had the fourth-highest strike rate (192.75), and he hit a boundary every 3.45 deliveries in IPL 2025. Against spin, his strike rate and balls-per-boundary ratio in this phase were 152.63 and 5.42, respectively, even though he lost his wicket three times in 38 deliveries.

Punjab Kings batter Priyansh Arya needs another big season to get near India setup

Early potential has been encouraging, but Priyansh Arya’s immediate job will be to overcome second-season blues and build on an impressive debut edition in IPL 2026. For Punjab Kings, he will open the innings with Prabhsimran Singh, with a task to provide early impetus by maximising the powerplay.

ALSO READ:

After a few pattern dismissals last season, the opponents will target him with more spin overs throughout his stay, and how Priyansh counters them will dictate his season. The good part, as Murali Vijay pointed out, remains his balance and timing, both of which will help him handle spinners better this time around.

If his performances remain the same as last season, a call-up to India’s T20I setup won’t be too far. IPL numbers always play a role in team selections for the shortest format, and management will experiment with a few things as a new T20 World Cup cycle begins.

They will likely give opportunities to younger faces, and Priyansh Arya can be one of them for all the right reasons. However, his current focus will be to help Punjab Kings win their maiden IPL title with strong batting performances.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.