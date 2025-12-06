Naman Dhir Runs Riot in SMAT 2025, Scores Quickfire 22-ball 54 To Claim Promotion For IPL 2026

The middle-order batter is expected to be a mainstay for the Mumbai Indians this season.

One of the best ways to stay in the limelight is through performances. And Naman Dhir seems to have aced the trick. The Mumbai Indians (MI) player showcased a fantastic display of batsmanship in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025. The knock came in the fixture between Punjab and Services, which was played in Hyderabad.

After being put in to bat first, Punjab were constantly on song throughout their innings. For a team that breached the 300-run mark in the shortest format of the game a few days ago, a good start was imminent. That is exactly what the openers Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma provided, with the first wicket falling in the 10th over – the team score past 100.

Both Abhishek and Prabhsimran have a proven experience of opening the batting in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and are known to have backed by their respective franchises to play the aggressive brand of cricket. However, that was not the highlight of the match. Naman Dhir walked out to bat at No.4 and scored a prolific 54 runs off just 22 deliveries, taking the score to a respectable 233/6.

Dhir is one of the players who was backed by the five-time IPL champions and has been a regular feature in the side since the last two seasons. That being said, the 25-year-old will aim to continue the same performances into the coveted tournament, which will propel him towards a place in the Indian side in the future.

Punjab posts a powerhouse total! 💥

233/6 in 20 overs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite.

Half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma, Naman Dhir & Prabhsimran Singh lead the charge.

Target for Services: 234.#SyedMushtaqAliTrophy #PunjabCricket #PCA #T20Cricket #PUNvsSER pic.twitter.com/vNHQz2qur3 — Punjab Cricket Association (@pcacricket) December 6, 2025

ALSO READ:

Why Naman Dhir Should Be Promoted in IPL 2026

In the previous two seasons, the Mumbai Indians youngster has been batting lower down the order, and often comes in after Hardik Pandya. He has been instrumental at the death, and has shown all the ingredients that a batter needs in order to thrive towards the end of the innings. Naman Dhir has the skills to hit the ball clean and also boasts of a stable base.

However, over the course of the past few domestic games, the MI middle-order batter has also shown that he can anchor the innings. In fact, he was sent at No.3 in his initial matches for the franchise, in which he was not given a long rope. His performances have been speaking for themselves lately, and the five-time IPL champions can think of promoting him up the order.

No.5 would be an ideal position for someone like Naman Dhir, who has the potential to display both the facets of the game. He can anchor the innings when required, but can also take the attack to the opposition at will. Naman Dhir possesses a strong core, which is on display via his rotational strength. In his innings of 54, he scored two fours and six maximums.

Sending him out ahead of Hardik Pandya will ensure that the team has good stability towards the end of the innings. Moreover, they would not have to worry about the scoring rate being affected because Naman Dhir can continue batting at the same momentum that is set by the top-order. He has played at a strike-rate of 180.64, which is a great sign.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.