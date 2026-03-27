Nehal Wadhera Needs To Up His Game To Complement Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Batting Line-Up

Punjab Kings will begin their IPL 2026 campaign on March 31 against Gujarat Titans, and one of the players to watch this season will be Nehal Wadhera.

Nehal Wadhera Searching for Form Ahead of IPL 2026

Nehal Wadhera joined PBKS after being signed for INR 4.20 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. He had a decent season with the bat, scoring 369 runs in 15 innings at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of 145.84. However, his performance in the final was not what he would have hoped for. He scored 15 off 18 balls while chasing 191, and the team ended up losing by six runs. It can be said that if he had batted at a better strike rate, the result of the match could have been different.

Since the final, his strike rate in T20 cricket has also gone down. In the Emerging Asia Cup, he scored only 77 runs at a strike rate of 105.47. After that, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he scored just 39 runs at a strike rate of 111.42.

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Nehal Wadhera Has Big Role to Play in IPL 2026

We have seen how talented Nehal Wadhera is, but we are yet to see his best. Punjab Kings had a very strong top order last season. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh both scored more than 450 and 500 runs respectively, with strike rates of 179 and 160. After them, captain Shreyas Iyer had a brilliant season, scoring over 600 runs at a strike rate of 175.07. At No.5, Shashank Singh also had a good season, scoring around 350 runs with a strike rate above 150.

If we look at Punjab Kings’ top 5 from last season, it was one of the best in terms of total runs. Every player in that group has the ability to accelerate, and Nehal Wadhera also has that skill. However, he will need to deliver in IPL 2026.

As he mentioned in a podcast with Taruwar Kohli a few months ago, he delayed his shots in the IPL 2025 final and tried to take the game deep, but it did not work and backfired.

So maybe in this season, we might see him avoid taking the game too deep, play with more freedom, and accelerate whenever he gets the chance. If that happens, we could see a better version of Nehal Wadhera, and his strike rate, which was around 145 last season, could rise to 150 or more if he plays freely.

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