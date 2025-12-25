New CSK Recruit Prashant Veer Opens Up on Filling Ravindra Jadeja Shoes in IPL 2026

He is the joint-most expensive uncapped recruit of CSK.

The Uttar Pradesh all-rounder, Prashant Veer, has found himself amidst quite a buzz after fetching a massive INR 14.20 crore bid from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The franchise, which is known for their faith in the experienced players, has hugely invested in youngsters in the IPL 2026 auction, following the last season’s debacle.

Alongside the 20-year-old, they have also roped in Rajasthan’s wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma by spending the same amount.

Prashant Veer on Taking Up Ravindra Jadeja’s Role for CSK in IPL 2026

A total of five franchises had expressed their interest to rope in the player, with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) stretching the bidding war with CSK till INR 14 crore. The other teams that wanted to acquire Veer were Mumbai Indians (MI), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

But the southpaw does not want the immense franchise attention and a life-changing deal to affect his priorities, especially in the early stages of his career. Notably, after trading out the franchise veteran Ravindra Jadeja alongside Sam Curran to include Sanju Samson in their squad, CSK needed to pick a strong left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder in the mini auction.

However, on being asked about his views on stepping into the shoes of arguably one of the best all-rounders of India, Veer denied any such thoughts that might push him under pressure and emphasised staying focused on delivering match-winning performances for the team.

“It felt great. It was quite unexpected for me. But my focus should be on the game and how to help the team win matches. They have shown trust, and I must live up to it. If I think of these things, I feel I might lag. I will give my best,” stated the all-rounder to Sportstar.

Prashant Veer Continues Impressive Domestic Run in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Coming on the back of a great Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, the all-rounder has carried on his fiery form in India’s domestic one-day tournament. He has bagged three wickets against Hyderabad, at an impressive economy of 4.70, on the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.

Previously, Veer had snared nine scalps and contributed 112 runs, including three pulsating, unbeaten knocks in the SMAT 2025. He had also put up a commendable show in the Men’s Under-23 State A Trophy Elite. After witnessing Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel’s brilliance, youngsters like Veer and Kartik could prove to be valuable for turning around CSK’s fortunes in the upcoming IPL 2026.

