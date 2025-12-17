New Gujarat Titans Recruit Dismisses Babar Azam in BBL 2025–26 [WATCH]

After being bought for INR 75 lakh in the IPL 2026 auction, Gujarat Titans recruit Luke Wood, representing Adelaide Strikers, dismissed Babar Azam of Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League 2025-26.

In the first innings, during the second over, Luke Wood bowled to Babar Azam, who was caught by Matthew Short at mid-wicket. Babar tried to hit the ball but couldn’t keep it down, and it went straight to Short. He was out for 9 runs off 10 balls, with one four.

Luke Wood gets the BIG wicket of Babar Azam!



The No.2 pick in the #BBL15 Draft has his first breakthrough for the Adelaide Strikers. pic.twitter.com/9eAmehbj38 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 17, 2025

