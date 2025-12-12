New Zealand Pacer Gets Closer to a Deal at IPL 2026 Auction, Shines With a Five-Wicket Haul in Latest Outing

He has taken 14 wickets in two matches so far in this series.

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy boosted his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction chances with a strong performance in the second Test against the West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The Kiwi fast bowler delivered another impressive spell, giving more reasons why he could earn a deal on December 16.

Player of the Match performance from Jacob Duffy ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

The home team were without some of their main fast bowlers like Matt Henry and Nathan Smith, so Jacob Duffy became their lead pacer in this match. He took one wicket in the first innings, but his best performance came in the second innings where he showed his class by picking up five wickets and bowling out the West Indies for just 128.

He dismissed Anderson Phillip, captain Roston Chase, Justin Greaves who scored a double century in the previous Test, Tevin Imlach and Ojay Shields. Duffy bowled 17.2 overs, gave away 38 runs and bowled four maiden overs.

The Kiwis then needed only 56 runs to win, which they chased down with nine wickets in hand. Duffy was named Player of the Match. Even in the first Test he took a five wicket haul in the first innings and three more in the second.

In the two Tests so far, he has taken 14 wickets and is the leading wicket taker of the series with one match left. With only a few days left for the IPL 2026 auction, he is giving strong reasons why he could be a good pick.

Jacob Duffy could attract big bids in the IPL 2026 auction

Jacob Duffy has registered himself at a base price of INR 2 crore for the IPL 2026 auction. There could be good interest in him because there are not many overseas fast bowlers available this year. Several teams also need overseas pacers after releasing some of their players.

KKR could be one of the teams looking at him as they have released both Anrich Nortje and Spencer Johnson. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have also released Lungi Ngidi, so they might want a backup for Josh Hazlewood, making Duffy a possible option.

Chennai Super Kings could also target him because they currently have only Nathan Ellis as an overseas pacer and Jamie Overton as a pace all-rounder. CSK also have a history of signing New Zealand players, so they may look at him as well.

These are some of the teams who could go for him in the auction. In T20Is, Duffy has taken 35 wickets in 21 matches in 2025.

