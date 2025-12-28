Newly-Recruited LSG Pacer Takes Match-Winning Four-Wicket Haul, Boosts Playing XI Chances for IPL 2026

LSG bought him for INR 2 crore in the IPL 2026 Auction.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Anrich Nortje, representing Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 2025–26, took four wickets against Paarl Royals at Boland Park in Paarl.

Anrich Nortje runs through Paarl Royals batting

During the second innings, Anrich Nortje troubled the Paarl Royals batters with his bowling. He came on to bowl in the sixth over, which was his first over, and took the wicket of Asa Tribe on the last ball.

In the 11th over, which was his third over, he picked up three wickets in the same over. On the first ball, he dismissed Delano Potgieter, who was bowled with a full delivery. On the fifth ball, Nortje removed Bjorn Fortuin, who was caught by Quinton de Kock after a top edge. Then in the last ball, he dismissed Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was also caught by de Kock after edging a short ball.

The pacer conceded only 13 runs in his three overs and took four wickets, as Paarl Royals were bowled out for just 49 runs. Adam Milne and Tharindu Rathnayake took two wickets each, while Marco Jansen and Senuran Muthusamy picked up one wicket each, as Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the match by 137 runs.

Earlier, in the first innings, Sunrisers Eastern Cape scored 186 for 4 in 20 overs. Quinton de Kock scored 42 runs, Jonny Bairstow made 31, Matthew Breetzke added 31, and Jordan Hermann scored 62.

Anrich Nortje regains rhythm after injury layoff

Anrich Nortje recently made a comeback from injury in the CSA Challenge Trophy 2025, where he represented Dolphins and took 11 wickets in nine matches.

After that, he featured in the T20I series against India but went wicketless in the two matches he played. He has now started the SA20 on a high note, which is a good sign for both South Africa and his IPL team, LSG.

Nortje was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous season but could play only two matches due to fitness issues. He was released by KKR before the auction. At the IPL 2026 auction, LSG bought him for INR 2 crore, which was his base price. He is the only overseas pacer in the LSG squad, as the team has only Indian pacers. If he performs the way he did against Paarl Royals in every match, he can surely strengthen his chances of making the playing XI.

