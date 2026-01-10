Newly Signed SRH All-Rounder Stakes Strong Claim for IPL 2026 Playing XI Spot After Improved Bowling Returns

SRH bought him for INR 3 crore at the IPL 2026 auction.

Newly signed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Jack Edwards has been fantastic as a bowler in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2025/26. Playing for Sydney Sixers, he is currently the joint-leading wicket-taker in the competition.

Edwards has 14 wickets at an average of 13.50 and a strike rate of 11.14 in seven innings, including a five-wicket haul. His average and strike rate are the second-best, only after Joel Davis and Gurinder Sandhu so far.

Jack Edwards has a big early wicket, knocking over the stumps of Tim Seifert! ❌ #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/fe9CEY7MKA — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 1, 2026

He has taken two or more scalps four times and been wicketless only once so far. Additionally, Jack Edwards has also scored 92 runs at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 180.39 in five innings, including a best of 46*, with the bat.

Will Jack Edwards get a chance in SRH playing XI in IPL 2026?

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Jack Edwards for INR 3 crore after intense bidding with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the IPL 2026 auction. However, getting into the SRH playing XI is arduous for an overseas player when all players are fit and available, given the quality in this department.

ALSO READ:

Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Pat Cummins are automatic selections, while Liam Livingstone might take the fourth slot. If SRH want a pace-bowling all-rounder, they will prefer Brydon Carse since he has the pace and can bowl hard lengths in the middle overs.

Hence, Edwards might not be the first-choice option in IPL 2026, but his recent improvements as a bowler have surely increased his chances of getting a few games. SRH must be closely tracking his performances in the BBL 2025/26, and if he keeps his bowling returns as good as they are now, there’s an outside chance of him being preferred ahead of Carse, at least for the start of IPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.