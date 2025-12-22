No.3 or Finisher? Cooper Connolly Answers About His Likely Role at PBKS for IPL 2026

He has scored 136 runs in two matches so far in the BBL 2025–26 season.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) new all-rounder Cooper Connolly was bought for INR 3 crore at the IPL 2026 auction. In an interview, he said he can bat anywhere in the order, providing flexibility to the side.

Ahead of the auction, Punjab Kings retained 21 players from their previous season squad. They needed to fill only four slots, which they did by signing Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, and Vishal Nishad.

Connolly could be one of the all rounders to feature in the PBKS playing XI in the upcoming season, given his recent form and potential.

Cooper Connolly adds flexibility and balance to PBKS line-up

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Cooper Connolly explained that he has experience batting in different positions for his BBL. He has batted in the middle order and is currently playing at number three. He said that if he gets the chance to finish innings in the middle order, he will prepare accordingly and focus on performing his role for the team.

“Yeah, I think for me, I’ve had the ability to bat in all positions for my BBL team Perth Scorchers. So, I’ve batted in the middle …and I bat at number three at the moment. If I get that opportunity to finish the innings in the middle order… I will prepare for that as best as I can and look to just perform my role,” Connolly said.

“We’ve still got a bit of time until the IPL. I think I like to model my game on being able to be versatile in any position. So, whether that’s at three or in the middle, I’m happy to perform any role, he added.

Following the auction, Shreyas Iyer appeared to hint that Connolly could fit in well as a finisher for the franchise, making it interesting to see where he fits into the PBKS playing XI if the team decides to include him.

Why Cooper Connolly could be an underrated PBKS signing

Cooper Connolly could turn out to be one of the underrated signings for Punjab Kings. As he has mentioned, he can bat at different positions in the order and can also bowl spin. With Josh Inglis released, the No. 3 spot is open, although Shreyas Iyer could also bat there, allowing Connolly to slot into the middle order.

In the Big Bash League 2025–26, Connolly impressed for Perth Scorchers, scoring 136 runs in two matches at an average of 68.00 and a strike rate of 200 while batting at No. 3. He could be a like-for-like replacement for Glenn Maxwell, whom PBKS released. Connolly also showed his ability at the international level by scoring a half-century in the second ODI against India.

