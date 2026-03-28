‘No Hazlewood No Problem’ – Jacob Duffy Dismisses Travis Head & Abhishek Sharma, Makes Stellar Debut With Three Wickets in Powerplay During RCB vs SRH IPL 2026

New Zealand fast bowler Jacob Duffy made a stellar debut to his Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) career, taking three wickets in the powerplay during the RCB vs SRH match today (March 28). The INR 2 crore recruit stepped and delivered the goods in the absence of Royal Challengers Bengaluru key pacer Josh Hazlewood, who will miss the initial few games due to injury.

Notably, the Aussie pacer had suffered a hamstring injury last year, following which he suffered from an Achilles issue, and was subsequently ruled out of Ashes 2025 and the T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this year.

Jacob Duffy removes Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy cheaply

Duffy bowled an incredible spell in the powerplay to make a dream debut, where he took the key wickets of Travis Head (11), Abhishek Sharma (7) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (1) and dismissed them cheaply to put SRH on the backfoot while leaking only 17 runs from his first three overs.

Following the heroic display, RCB fans hailed the Kiwi quick for filling the void of Hazlewood rather impeccably. Check some of the best reactions on X (formerly Twitter) below.

Jacob Duffy gets the bounce in similar fashion of Hazlewood. RCB trying to do similar things which worked for their championship last year in the absence their premier fast bowler. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 28, 2026

No Hazlewood,

No problem says Jacob Duffy#RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/tI2Rih8pRL — Deepak sharma (@Deepaks200529) March 28, 2026

🚨 Jacob Duffy dismissed both Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head in his first spell.



People trolled RCB management when his T20 world cup didn’t go well, but he has made a crazy impact in his very first spell for RCB.



He has made sure that RCB fans don’t miss Josh Hazlewood. pic.twitter.com/rwXEDpNPTI — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) March 28, 2026

Jacob Duffy takes 2 wickets in one over for RCB vs SRH — dismisses explosive openers Abhishek Sharma & Travis Head early! SRH restricted to 23/2 in Powerplay. Dream start for RCB at Chinnaswamy! What a replacement for Hazlewood #IPL2026 #RCBvsSRH #JacobDuffy #RCB #SRH #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/BuWXK4ggFr — Mayank Solanki (@mr_mayanksolank) March 28, 2026

RCB had one gem of a bowler in Josh Hazlewood. Now they have two with Jacob Duffy. — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) March 28, 2026

We have got another Josh Hazlewood in form of Jacob Duffy. ❤️😭❤️😭❤️😭 — Yash. (@iYashMall) March 28, 2026

Jacob Duffy you beauty 🔥🔥🔥

What a pick by Andy and co.. Perfect replacement bowler for Josh Hazlewood — Asif (@ASIFCR75) March 28, 2026

Welcome to RCB, Jacob Duffy. No better way to fill in for Hazlewood than taking out Travishek in your first spell itself lol. — Harsh (@voldemortscore) March 28, 2026

Given his incredible rhythm, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar eventually decided to bowl Duffy out in the seventh over. While he failed to find any more wickets, Jacob Duffy finished his four-over quota with impressive figures of 3/22.

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Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen make amends after early setback in RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 clash

Speaking about the RCB vs SRH contest, after the initial setback which saw Sunrisers reeling at 29/3 in the fifth over, it was the wicketkeeper duo of Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen who rebuilt the innings.

At the time of writing this report, the SRH scoreboard reads 88/3 in 10.2 overs with Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen currently batting in the middle. Hyderabad will hope that the pair can remain in the middle as long as possible and propel the scoreboard before a flourish at the death overs with the likes of Aniket Verma, Salil Arora yet to come.

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