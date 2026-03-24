‘Not Yet in Market’ – LSG Spinner Reveals Adding New Variation to His Skillset Ahead of IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi has opened up about his plans for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season. With spinners playing a big role on the subcontinent tracks, Digvesh revealed that he has added a new variation in his arsenal to surprise batters.

The INR 30 lakhs LSG recruit who was bought ahead of the IPL 2025 season after impressing in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last time around and was subsequently retained for IPL 2026. However, with mystery spinners being constantly dissected by opposition teams and analysts, Digvesh Rathi is working to stay one step ahead.

Echoing on the same lines, the 26-year-old was quoted as saying in a Sports Tak video,

“I’ve worked on some variations because I feel people are watching me, they’ll try to read me. What I’m bringing is something new — not yet revealed in the market.”

Digvesh Rathi in IPL 2025

The young spinner’s performance was one of the few positives in an otherwise lacklustre campaign for LSG, where they failed to qualify for the playoffs and finished seventh on the points table. Digvesh Rathi, who gained the spotlight with his ‘notebook celebration’, established himself as a key cog in the LSG setup, finishing the season as the highest wicket-taker for the franchise with 14 scalps from 13 matches.

Rathi will now spearhead the LSG spin department in IPL 2026, especially with uncertainty surrounding Wanindu Hasaranga’s availability and will shoulder the wicket-taking responsibilities again. The other spinners in the side are Manimaran Siddharth, Shahbaz Ahmed alsongside part-timers Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni.

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LSG IPL 2026 Fixtures

Speaking about LSG’s fixtures, they will kickstart their IPL 2026 campaign against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 1 at home (Ekana Cricket Stadium). In total, LSG will play four games in the first phase of the tournament, with two home matches and two away fixtures.

LSG vs DC, April 1 (Lucknow)

SRH vs LSG, April 5 (Hyderabad)

KKR vs LSG, April 9 (Kolkata)

LSG vs GT, April 12 (Lucknow)

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