‘On Me’ – Ruturaj Gaikwad Takes Blame for Third Straight Loss in IPL 2026 After RCB vs CSK Game

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad boldly took the blame for the loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) today (April 5) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). With the defeat in the RCB vs CSK contest, the five-time champions have now slumped to their third straight loss of the season. Previously, CSK suffered disappointments against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the opener followed by Punjab Kings (PBKS).

After finishing bottom of the table and failing to qualify for playoffs last season, CSK would have hoped for a change in fortunes in IPL 2026 but the wait for their first win of the season keeps getting extended. Against Bengaluru today, CSK had a tall task of chasing down 251 runs but a top-order collapse derailed their chances before they could even begin properly.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (7), Sanju Samson (9) and Ayush Mhatre (1) all departed cheaply within the first three overs, leaving CSK reeling at 30/3. However, a fightback from Sarfaraz Khan (50) and late aggression from Prashant Veer (43) and Jamie Overton (37) took CSK beyond the 200-run mark before being bundled out for 207.

Had the CSK top-order fired and managed to build a foundation, CSK could have tipped the scales and finished on the winning side. When quizzed on the same lines, Ruturaj Gaikwad acknowledged it and took the blame on himself.

The CSK captain said during the RCB vs CSK post-match presentation,

“If I would have contributed more, maybe it could have been different. It (the loss) was definitely on me today.”

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Ruturaj Gaikwad to be boosted by the return of MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis

While the current situation looks bleak for the CSK captain, he can take motivation from the fact that two of the biggest stars – MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis are set to return.

For the unversed, Dhoni was recovering from a calf strain and was expected to miss the initial stages. Gaikwad, however, confirmed during the RCB vs CSK coin toss that the former CSK and India captain is looking in good shape and is ready to return “soon”.

On the other hand, CSK’s explosive six-hitter Dewald Brevis will also be available for their next game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 11 after missing the first three games due to a side strain he picked up before the start of the tournament.

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