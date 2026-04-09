Out or Not Out? Digvesh Rathi Takes Controversial Catch Near Boundary to Dimiss Finn Allen in KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi came under the scanner for taking a controversial catch to send back Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Finn Allen during the KKR vs LSG clash in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). The incident happened on the fourth ball of the second over after LSG put KKR to bat first.

Prince Yadav bowled a back-of-length delivery that swung away from the batter slightly. Finn Allen tried to heave it across but managed to get a thick top-edge as the ball flew to the third man. At one instance, the ball seemed to be travelling over the ropes but Rathi managed to took a steady catch right on the edge close to the boundary cushions.

While the TV umpire adjudged the decision as out, on checking the replays closer it seemed like Rathi made the faintest of touch with his left foot on the ‘Google’ ad cushion.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Digvesh Rathi shoes clearly touch to boundary rope. It's clear not out but Umpire did not check.?



Nah man Finn Allen was not out 🥹#KKRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/ae1bBL1rGB — Nafees (@Nafees_22) April 9, 2026

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At the time of writing this report, the KKR scoreboard reads 72/1 in 7.4 overs with Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi currently batting in the middle.

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