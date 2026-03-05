Overseas Trio’s Form in T20 World Cup Puts KKR Combination in Spanner for IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a disappointing season last year, and they will be desperate to turn things around. However, they have plenty of question marks around the KKR IPL 2026 squad. The overseas trio of Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, and Rachin Ravindra has shown excellent form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. It has given KKR more headache regarding their playing combination.

Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, and Rachin Ravindra Light Up T20 World Cup 2026

KKR will be delighted with the form of their New Zealand trio, Finn Allen in particular, who hammered the fastest century in the T20 World Cup history on Wednesday. Allen obliterated the South African bowling attack to record the century in 33 balls. He has amassed 289 runs from seven innings at an average of 57.80 while striking at an incredible rate of 203.

His opening partner Seifert isn’t too far behind. He has made 274 runs in the tournament at an average of 45.66 and strike rate of 161. Seifert has registered three fifties, including 58 off 33 in the semifinal.

Rachin Ravindra has also done well in patches. With the bat, he has made 128 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 136 while averaging 32, with one half century. Not very impressive on its own but his bowling has seen decent improvement. The left-arm spin all-rounder is the leading wicket-taker in the competition for New Zealand with 11 scalps at an economy of 6.88.

How Will KKR Playing Combination Look in IPL 2026

With three of these overseas players in terrific form, KKR will face a playing combination headache. Sunil Narine obviously takes the first overseas spot while the second one will go to Cameron Green, for whom they have spent a huge amount of INR 25.20 crore. Having paid that price, leaving him out of the line-up is not an option.

The third spot must go to an overseas pacer as they don’t have a good depth in domestic pace options. The injury to Harshit Rana has further complicated things for the franchise. KKR must reserve the third spot for Matheesha Pathirana or someone else if he doesn’t recover in time.

That leaves KKR with only one spot. Only one of Allen, Seifert or Ravindra can get into the KKR playing XI. Given his high impact, it is most likely to be Allen.

