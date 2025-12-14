Part of LSG Retained Players 2026, Overseas Star Reveals How Gautam Gambhir Revived His IPL Career

Featured in LSG Retained Players 2026, Nicholas Pooran has opened up on how current India head coach Gautam Gambhir played a key role in reviving his Indian Premier League (IPL) career after a period of self-doubt. After this consistent franchise changes and struggles with form, Pooran said that Gambhir’s support at LSG helped him regain confidence and be fearless in his approach.

Nicholas Pooran Reflects on Release from Punjab to SRH Lifeline

Speaking on the podcast, Beard Before Wicket, the Windies batter reflected on his journey from being released by Punjab Kings to becoming one of the league’s most dependable overseas batters.

“After Punjab, I got an offer from Sunrisers. I wasn’t expecting it; maybe I didn’t deserve it. But I decided to focus on scoring runs and winning games. I did well that season, but got the call that they wouldn’t retain me. It was a good season, yet I was back in the auction.”

Nicholas Pooran endured a torrid IPL 2021 season, managing just 85 runs in 11 innings with four ducks for the Punjab Kings, which led the franchise to release him. Sunrisers Hyderabad picked him at the IPL 2022 auction and delivered exceptional performances. He amassed 306 runs in 13 innings at an average of 38.25 and a strike rate of 144.33. However, despite giving a decent season, SRH released him ahead of the next season’s auction.

Nicholas Pooran Credits Gautam Gambhir For His IPL Career Revival

That’s when LSG signed him at the IPL 2023 auction for a whopping INR 16 crore, where Pooran played under the mentorship of Gambhir, and he believed that this decision played a crucial role in his career.

“I thought at least people are watching and know my worth. I took all the lessons from the previous few years. Credit to Gambhir, he saw my talent and kept inspiring me. He trusted my skillset, gave me that freedom, and I was consistent from that year,” Pooran said.

The West Indian left-hander noted how Gambhir’s support and ability to create a fearless atmosphere helped him succeed. Under Gambhir’s guidance, Pooran performed exceptionally well in Lucknow’s setup, smashing 358 runs in his first season.

“I have understood the culture now — if you perform, they’ll love you; if not, they’ll criticize you. But Gambhir gave me confidence and support when I needed it most.”

While Gambhir joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the IPL 2024, Pooran had a very good clarity of his role and his game. He was then promoted to No. 3 the following year and missed breaching the 500-run mark in a season by one run. However, Pooran didn’t have to wait for too long as he piled up 524 runs at a strike rate of 196.25. This marked his first-ever 500+ runs season.

