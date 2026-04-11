Part-Timer Shashank Singh Removes Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma in Same Over During PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) explosive openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who were absolutely looking in carnage mode, fell prey to Punjab Kings (PBKS) part-time bowler Shashank Singh during the PBKS vs SRH clash today (April 11) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Shashank’s double blow came after the SRH opening duo had already piled up a 120-run stand which included 105 runs in the powerplay.

With the PBKS bowlers looking absolutely clueless, skipper Shreyas Iyer decided to bring in Shashank Singh into the attack. He bowled a tidy first over, leaking just six runs as Travis and Abhishek found it difficult to attack with the change in pace.

Shashank eventually got his reward on the first ball of his second over, as PBKS finally drew first blood with the wicket of Travis Head, who departed after a quickfire 23-ball 38. It was a slower ball short of length as Head swung across the line but was a bit early. The bottom hand comes off the bat handle and the timing goes awry. Ends up hitting it straight down long-on’s throat where Bartlett doesn’t err. Something to cheer for Punjab Kings.

WATCH: Shashank Singh removes Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head in same over

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At the time of writing this report, the SRH scoreboard read 175/3 in 14.5 overs with Aniket Verma and Heinrich Klaasen currently batting in the middle.

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