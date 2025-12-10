PBKS Could Splash Big On An All-Phase Pace Bowling Star At IPL 2026 Auction

Punjab Kings will enter IPL 2026 auction with INR 11.5 crores.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction is less than two weeks away, and all franchises are working intensely on their strategies. PBKS targets New Zealand quick Matt Henry as IPL 2026 auction nears, seeking all-phase pace after 2025 runners-up finish.

Why Will Matt Henry Feature in PBKS Targets at IPL 2026 Auction?

In IPL 2025. PBKS heavily relied on their pace attack featuring Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Xavier Bartlett and Vijaykumar Vyashak to provide breakthrough and middle overs control alongside lone spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Apart from Glenn Maxwell, who withdrew his name from the IPL 2026 auction, PBKS parted ways with overseas fast-bowling all-rounder Aaron Hardie, Indian pacer Kuldeep Sen and wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis, creating enough space to sign one more overseas pacer. With PBKS purse standing at INR 11.5 crores, they can still invest a decent amount in Henry, who could be a crucial addition to their squad, offering the captain flexibility to use his overs across all phases.

Punjab significantly lacked control in the death overs, conceding runs at an expensive economy of 11.30, second-highest after Rajasthan Royals’ 12.40. Yet, they managed to take second most – 36- wickets during the 16 to 20 over phase. Hence, the addition of someone like Matt Henry, who could be effective across all phases, will strengthen their pace attack.

Matt Henry Exceptional White-Ball Form in 2025

Henry has been enjoying a sublime form across formats. In 29 T20s, the right-arm pacer has claimed 45 wickets at an average of 15.97 and an economy rate of 7.73, including five-for. His numbers are even staggering in 50-over cricket, snaring 31 wickets in just 13 matches at an average of 18.58, including three four-wicket hauls and a fifer. This tremendous form and his wicket-taking prowess position him ahead of Lockie Ferguson and Xavier Bartlett to lead the PBKS pace attack. For PBKS, his temperament could bring the stability their bowling attack has long missed.

PBKS targets like Henry align toward building a power-packed pace unit at the IPL 2026 auction, and if Matt Henry manages to replicate a similar form in IPL and provide balance, reliability, and variety in the side, Punjab Kings may finally end their 18-year wait for the elusive title.

