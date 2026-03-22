PBKS Talent Reveals MS Dhoni Advice To Flourish in Finisher’s Role Ahead of IPL 2026

Punjab Kings (PBKS) young all-rounder Suryansh Shedge has opened up on the advice he received from former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season to flourish in the finisher’s role. Shedge, who was bought by the Punjab franchise ahead of last season for INR 30 lakhs did not get many opportunities but has enough potential to convince the PBKS management to retain him for IPL 2026.

The 23-year-old featured in five games, getting to bat in three innings but could score just seven runs. Now, with a new season on the horizon, Suryansh Shedge has his target set on capitalising the chances that come his way. In a bid to do so, the Mumbai cricketer revealed how MS Dhoni’s words has helped him channelise his focus, especially since the role of a finisher is a high-stakes responsibility.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Suryansh Shedge revealed, “I had a conversation along these very lines with Mahi sir [MS Dhoni] as well. He also said that a finisher’s role is quite crucial in this format, yet opportunities to play it are few and far between. And the outcome does not go in one’s favour most of the time. So it’s important how you stay in the present.”

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Will Suryansh Shedge get a chance in PBKS Playing XI in IPL 2026?

Punjab Kings built a strong core ahead of IPL 2025 and retained most of it, while making minimal changes to the squad for IPL 2026. For the seam-bowling Suryansh Shedge, it will thus be difficult to break into the PBKS Playing XI since it is more or less settled.

Furthermore, Punjab have multiple players in a similar role who will get the natural preference. Names like Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis and Mitch Owen are all fast bowling all-rounders and are international names who will be higher in the pecking order compared to the young Indian talent.

Nevertheless, Shedge should be prepared to step up if and when the situation arises, in case of injury issues or any other unavailability reasons for the other players.

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