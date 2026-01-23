Prashant Veer Injury Blow For CSK Ahead Of IPL 2026, Arm In Sling After Freak Injury During UP vs Jharkhand Ranji Trophy Match

Bought as the highest uncapped player at INR 14.2 crore during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) Auction by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Prashant Veer faced an injury scare during the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Playing for Uttar Pradesh against Jharkhand, he suffered the injury while fielding as he was spotted clutching his shoulder and lay motionless for a brief while on the outfield.

The incident happened prior to lunch when Veer dived to his right at mid-off and although he managed to stop the ball, Veer landed awkwardly on his right shoulder.

Later, he was taken off the field and taken for scans, and when he returned, Prashant Veer could be seen wearing a sling around his shoulder. It is unlikely that he will play anymore in the fixture.

Will Prashant Veer be available for CSK in IPL 2026?

Given the youngster’s recent injury, CSK will be worried about his timeline for return. It is understood that Prashant Veer has suffered a grade-2 tear that could keep him out of action for at least three weeks.

While the IPL 2026 dates are yet to come out, the window is in March-May, which means Prashant Veer has time to get match fit but his comeback will depend on the progress of his rehabilitation by the time the season starts.

