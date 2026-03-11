Prashant Veer Injury Update: CSK All-rounder Spotted in Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2026

CSK have roped in the player for a massive INR 14.20 crore.

The highly anticipated IPL 2026 is scheduled to kick off on March 28. But the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans are worried about the Prashant Veer injury update following a major hit to the all-rounder during the Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

Prashant Veer Injury Update: CSK Player Seen in Pre-Season Camp

The youngster had suffered a major blow on his shoulder while fielding for Uttar Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy match against Jharkhand. The unfortunate incident took place in the fourth week of January. Notably, Prashant is yet to take the field after picking up a grade-2 tear in the red-ball tournament.

But the 20-year-old was recently spotted in the CSK pre-season camp ahead of the forthcoming IPL 2026. Though the all-rounder has not yet returned to action with the ball or willow, he was seen practicing fielding drills beside the nets on March 10.

And for those asking updates about P Veer. He was spotted today. But no batting & bowling. I think he did fielding drills in the sidelines. Then abt K Sharma against Pacers. Lets give him time and not conclude anything. Very much impressed with his hitting yday against spinners. — Vinoth Kumar (@Vinoth__Manivel) March 10, 2026

Will Prashant Veer Be Available for CSK in IPL 2026?

It is likely that he would be available for the franchise as the left-hander has already started gearing up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The IPL 2026 still has more than two weeks to commence, and it might prove to be enough for the Uttar Pradesh player to regain his full match fitness.

Prashant would be a key prospect for the five-time champions in the IPL 2026, especially after trading out veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to the Rajasthan Royals (RR). CSK had acquired the prodigy for a massive amount of INR 14.20 crore in the IPL 2026 mini auction. He is also the joint-most expensive uncapped player in the history of the tournament alongside his teammate, Kartik Sharma.

Previously, the all-rounder had a commendable outing in the latest season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He bagged nine wickets and put up 112 runs, which included three fierce unbeaten knocks in the domestic 20-over league. The CSK youngster also carried on a similar form in the subsequent Vijay Hazare Trophy, snaring 10 scalps in eight fixtures of the tournament.

